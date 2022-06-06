Winwyn Marquez clarifies dad Joey Marquez's statement about getting married this year

Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez in an image posted on December 2021 on Instagram.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez clarified his father Joey Marquez’s statement that she’s getting married this year with her childhood sweetheart.

In an interview with the media during the grand launch of AQ Prime Entertainment on Saturday at the Conrad Hotel, Winwyn said that they are already talking about getting married but definitely not this year.

“Napag-usapan na, pero wala pang concrete plan na gagawin, Kasi siyempre kakapapanganak ko lang. Gusto niya kasi… ano naman siya. Pero wala pang plans talaga. Definitely not this year, pero napapag-usapan,” Winwyn said.

"Kasi ang daddy excited din nung… parang feeling niya yata, tuloy na tuloy na lahat, ganyan. I can’t blame him kasi excited din naman talaga siya if ever mangyari yun,” she added.

For now, Winwyn said they are busy taking care of their baby.

“Hands on din kasi kami. Walang yaya, ang hirap. Ako lang din talaga saka yung partner ko. Mahirap, kasi kami lang din talaga, e. 'Tapos, hindi naman puwede basta-basta na may pumunta sa bahay na tumulong, kasi pandemic pa rin,’ she said.

“Mahirap. Struggle, pero fulfilling naman kahit papa'no,” she added.

AQ Prime Entertainment is a streaming company that offers original and legacy Filipino movies, rent-to-view on-demand shows, pay-per-view live events, and cable channel subscriptions.

Set to go live in June 2022, AQ Prime provides thousands of hours of streaming entertainment on all smartphones and TVs across the Philippines, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South Korea, and North America.

It uniquely offers classic Filipino shows and movies, as well as new and exciting independently produced films.

"We are excited to provide Filipinos across the world the most complete access to entertainment content a streaming platform has to offer. This exciting undertaking will be aided by multi-cultural partnerships with the Korean entertainment industry and other foreign filmmakers for a unique and diverse programming experience,” said Atty. Aldwin Alegre, President, and CEO of AQ Prime.

Atty. Mary Melanie “Honey” Quiño, Chief Operations Officer of AQ Prime Entertainment adds, “We are focused on delivering high-quality entertainment Filipino families know and love. With these tenets in mind, we at AQ Prime will also provide a talent development company in collaboration with our Korean film and entertainment partners. Our very own Filipino talents have a chance to showcase their talents in Korean films, K-dramas, and the like.”

As the Philippines’ new streaming platform, AQ Prime highlights topical and compelling content like LGBTQIA+, music, game and talent show through reality programs.

As part of the brand’s mission, it aims to promote and uplift the local film industry. In addition to movies and shows, a subscription gives customers access to pay-per-view live sporting events, shows, and festivals, rent-to-view adult movies, and Filipino independent films.

AQ Prime also takes pride in another platform called Director’s Cut by AQ, which is a separate app dedicated for sexy and mature contents — both teeming with original titles produced by AQ as well as acquired titles from Korea and other territories.

