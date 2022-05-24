Winwyn set to marry childhood sweetheart â€” Joey Marquez

^

Winwyn set to marry childhood sweetheart — Joey Marquez

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 24, 2022 | 11:09am
Actress-beauty queen Winwyn Marquez
GMA Network / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Joey Marquez revealed that his daughter, actress and beauty queen Winwyn Marquez, is now engaged to her childhood sweetheart. 

At the recent media conference of GMA 7’s new teleserye “Bolera,” Joey said that he already expected the proposal.

"Nag-propose na, nagpaalam sa akin. Expected ko naman 'yun dahil childhood sweetheart niya, e," he said. 

According to Joey, his daughter will likely get married this year with the father of her child, but there is still no final date yet. 

He was also asked at the press conference for his advice to his daughter and soon-to-be son-in-law. 

"Ang payo ko sa kanila, hindi madali ang magkaroon ng… pumasok sa ganu'ng bagay. Ang sabi ko lang sa kanila, 'Ang desisyon niyan, nasa inyong dalawa parati,'" Joey said.

"Puwede kong maipayo 'yung pagiging ama sa mga anak. Sa pagiging asawa, wala akong moral ascendancy, e… Sa akin na lang, 'Lahat ng gagawin ninyo, kailangang pag-usapan. Dapat pantay kayo ng desisyon'," he added.

Winwyn gave birth to her first baby earlier this month. She took to her Instagram acount to show her newborn daughter. 

"Our little princess, Luna Teresita Rayn," she captioned the post. 

The actress-beauty queen revealed that she’s pregnant with her non-showbiz boyfriend in a press conference of her Metro Manila Film Festival movie “Nelia” last December.

RELATED: Winwyn Marquez gives birth to a baby girl

JOEY MARQUEZ

WINWYN MARQUEZ
