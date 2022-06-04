^

Entertainment

'Forrest Gump' to get a Bollywood remake starring Aamir Khan

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 4, 2022 | 1:00am
'Forrest Gump' to get a Bollywood remake starring Aamir Khan
Composite image of Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha" and Tom Hanks in "Forrest Gump"
Viacom, Paramount

MANILA, Philippines — Aamir Khan, globally known for his Bollywood box office hits like "3 Idiots," will be tackling a Western classic for his new movie "Laal Singh Chaddha" — an official remake of the Oscar-winning film "Forrest Gump" starring Tom Hanks.

Khan plays the titular character of Laal, substituting for Hanks' Forrest, and is depicted as being a simple man with an extraordinary journey.

The trailer for "Laal Singh Chaddha" does not shy away from the original premise of "Forrest Gump." But instead of trudging through historical American moments, the adaptation is set around Indian culture.

Laal says at the end of trailer, when translated into English, "My mama used to say 'Life is just like a golgappa, your tummy might be full but your heart always craves more' — a spin on the iconic "Life is like a box of chocolates" quote from "Forrest Gump."

This is not the first time Khan has figured in a remake of a Hollywood film, or a movie inspired by one.

In 1995 alone, Khan starred in "Baazi," "Aatank Hi Aatank," and "Akele Hum Akele Tum" which were remakes of "Die Hard," "The Godfather," and "Kramer vs. Kramer" respectively.

He also starred in 1998's "Ghulam" which was a copy of "On the Waterfront" starring Marlon Brando, 2008's "Ghajini" which was inspired by Christopher Nolan's "Memento," and 2013's "Dhoom 3" inspired from "The Prestige" (another Nolan film).

Khan announced in August 2020 that he had bought the remake rights of "Forrest Gump" after nearly eight years of negotiating with Paramount Pictures. The film was shot in over 100 locations around India, but production was delayed many times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kareena Kapoor will star opposite Khan's Laal, their third collaboration after "3 Idiots" and "Talaash: The Answer Lies Within." Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly have a camero appearance.

Robert Zemeckis' "Forrest Gump" is an adaptation of Winston Groom's novel of the same name and was a box office success that garnered 13 Academy Award nominations, winning six including Best Picture, Best Director for Zemeckis, and Hanks' second consecutive Best Actor trophy.

"Laal Singh Chaddha" is scheduled for release on August 11, 2022.

RELATED: Zee Sine for Bollywood films

AAMIR KHAN

BOLLYWOOD

FORREST GUMP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tom Rodriguez unfollows Carla Abellana, posts cryptic image about breaking free

Tom Rodriguez unfollows Carla Abellana, posts cryptic image about breaking free

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez returned to social media after a few months of hiatus. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Okay na kami': Vice Ganda no longer expecting more 'It's Showtime' hosts after Anne, Jhong comeback

'Okay na kami': Vice Ganda no longer expecting more 'It's Showtime' hosts after Anne, Jhong comeback

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
After Anne Curtis and Jhong Hilario, Vice Ganda revealed that he doesn’t want any former host to return to “It’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A past interview of Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre resurfaced online following her breakup with husband Jason Hernand...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A past interview of Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre resurfaced online following her breakup with husband Jason Hernand...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The man in the viral photo with singer Jason Hernandez broke his silence over allegations that he’s the third party...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Sunshine Cruz is a cool yet disciplinarian mom

Sunshine Cruz is a cool yet disciplinarian mom

By MJ Marfori | 2 hours ago
With all that hot mom Sunshine Cruz has been through in relationships and life, she already mastered the balance of becoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zoren Legaspi&nbsp; breaks into new&nbsp; acting territory

Zoren Legaspi  breaks into new  acting territory

By Jerry Donato | 2 hours ago
Zoren Legaspi remains one of today’s reliable and visible actors. He is continuously charting and navigating familiar...
Entertainment
fbtw
Online petition requests Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to replace Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2'

Online petition requests Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to replace Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2'

By Marane A. Plaza | 7 hours ago
Following Johnny Depp's much-celebrated win over the defamation case he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard, there...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2022 to launch NFTs

Miss World Philippines 2022 to launch NFTs

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 8 hours ago
The Miss World-Philippines (MWP) organization is set to launch non-fungible tokens (NFT) to fund its existing campaigns on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Blackpink sets new record for exceeding 7B Spotify streams

Blackpink sets new record for exceeding 7B Spotify streams

By Marane A. Plaza | 8 hours ago
South Korean girl group Blackpink has broken yet another record as the quartet exceeded seven billion views on Spotify...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with