Ben&Ben crashes wedding

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 4:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) folk pop band Ben&Ben wedding crashed a newlywed couple's reception, surprising the guests of the event. 

In their Instagram account, Ben&Ben posted the video of their wedding crash, performing their new single "Paninindigan Kita."

"'Paninindigan Kita' surprise wedding performance," the OPM band captioned the post. 

In the video, Miguel said that they want to dedicate the song to the couple for their special night. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ben&Ben (@benandbenmusic)

“Kapag mahal mo talaga ang isang tao, kaya mo siyang panindigan. We’d like to dedicate this special performance to the both of you on this very special night,” he said. 

The bride also shared a clip of Ben&Ben's performance in her social media account. 

“Pagbukas na pagbukas ng ilaw, kinilabutan ako. Tulo na ng tulo yung luha ko! BEN&BEN ILY FOREVS!!!” she wrote.

Ben&Ben is set to appear at their grandest concert to date on September 3 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Open Grounds before they perform in their US tour. 

Composed of Paolo, Miguel, Pat, Poch, Agnes, Keifer, Andrew, Toni and Jam, the band is known for its hit songs like “Kathang Isip,” “Ride Home,” "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin" and many more. 

— Videos by Jazmin Tabuena

