Carrie Underwood reflects on her 'American Idol' win 17 years ago

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 26, 2022 | 5:51pm
Carrie Underwood at the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, Texas
Getty Images via AFP / Dave Pedley

MANILA, Philippines — On May 25, 2005 the singing competition "American Idol" crowned Carrie Underwood as the winner of its fourth season, and 17 years later, the singer has gone back to that crowning moment.

Carrie posted on her Instagram account an image of the journal entry she wrote the night she won "American Idol," saying in the caption she could still feel the excitement through the pages.

In the journal entry, the younger Carrie had scribbled remembering she and runner-up Bo Bice were given keys to identical red convertible 2005 Mustangs.

"Big moment. I took one more look at the amazing crowd and let it sink in for a few seconds," then 22-year-old Carrie had written. "Ryan [Seacrest] said something like, 'And your 2005 American Idol is…'"

When Ryan had shouted Carrie's name, the country singer said the crowd went wild and she immediately began crying.

"All the other contestants were sent out to hug me. I was crying the whole time," wrote Carrie. "Then I was asked to sing. I blubbered through 'Inside Your Heaven.' Pyrotechnics went off behind me."

To date, Carrie is the only female country singer to have won "American Idol" and remains one of its most successful alumni having won eight Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and numerous country music association awards.

Carrie has released eight full-length albums which include hit singles like "Jesus, Take The Wheel," "Before He Cheats," "Good Girl," and "Blown Away"; her ninth album "Denim & Rhinestones" is set for release this June.

RELATED: Grammys 2022: Big wins for Fil-Am artists but not yet time for BTS

