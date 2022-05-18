Yeng Constantino introduces transwoman sibling

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Yeng Constantino introduced her transgender woman sibling to the public.

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Yeng introduced Kukie, admitting she doesn’t completely understand her but she can empathize with her feelings.

"Aaminin ko rin siguro na I will never be able to understand it. Wala ako sa katawan mo, e. Pero I can empathize doon sa feeling of you just want to be treated as a human being, kung anuman yung orientation na gusto mo," Yeng said.

The “Hawak Kamay” hitmaker said that she’s happy that their parents let them do what they want in life.

"Kumbaga, sa akin, puwede namag ipilit talaga ng magulang natin na hindi ako maging artist. Di po kasi ako academically sobrang okay na bata. Siguro kung naging mapilit ang mga magulang ko na dapat academically well achieved ka na bata para ma-accept ka, siguro sobrang mahihirapan ako,” she said.

"I’m just really grateful na may mga magulang tayo na parang tinanggap yung quirk ko," she added.

Yeng told Kukie that she will support her and wanted her to live a wonderful life.

"So, orientation niya. Eto yung identity niya, and it’s something I will never be able to fully, fully understand. But I am for you. I want you to be happy. I want you to be healthy. I want you to live a full life," she said.

"Yung prejudice na pinagdadaanan ninyo, ng mga katulad mo, mga bata na parang there’s something wrong with me. 'Tapos, hindi mo alam kung paano mo ie-express ang sarili mo sa mundo. Kasi, parang feeling mo lagi out of place ka, para kang puzzle piece na hindi ka mag-fit kahit saang butas. We have that power to make people feel that they are welcome," she added. —Video from Yeng Constantino YouTube channel

RELATED: Yeng Constantino reveals husband's reaction to her past with Ryan Bang

