^

Entertainment

Yeng Constantino introduces transwoman sibling

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 18, 2022 | 8:23pm
Yeng Constantino introduces transwoman sibling
Yeng Constantino and her transwoman sibling Kukie
Screengrab from Yeng Constantino YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Yeng Constantino introduced her transgender woman sibling to the public. 

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Yeng introduced Kukie, admitting she doesn’t completely understand her but she can empathize with her feelings. 

"Aaminin ko rin siguro na I will never be able to understand it. Wala ako sa katawan mo, e. Pero I can empathize doon sa feeling of you just want to be treated as a human being, kung anuman yung orientation na gusto mo," Yeng said. 

The “Hawak Kamay” hitmaker said that she’s happy that their parents let them do what they want in life. 

"Kumbaga, sa akin, puwede namag ipilit talaga ng magulang natin na hindi ako maging artist. Di po kasi ako academically sobrang okay na bata. Siguro kung naging mapilit ang mga magulang ko na dapat academically well achieved ka na bata para ma-accept ka, siguro sobrang mahihirapan ako,” she said. 

"I’m just really grateful na may mga magulang tayo na parang tinanggap yung quirk ko," she added. 

Yeng told Kukie that she will support her and wanted her to live a wonderful life. 

"So, orientation niya. Eto yung identity niya, and it’s something I will never be able to fully, fully understand. But I am for you. I want you to be happy. I want you to be healthy. I want you to live a full life," she said. 

"Yung prejudice na pinagdadaanan ninyo, ng mga katulad mo, mga bata na parang there’s something wrong with me. 'Tapos, hindi mo alam kung paano mo ie-express ang sarili mo sa mundo. Kasi, parang feeling mo lagi out of place ka, para kang puzzle piece na hindi ka mag-fit kahit saang butas. We have that power to make people feel that they are welcome," she added. —Video from Yeng Constantino YouTube channel

RELATED: Yeng Constantino reveals husband's reaction to her past with Ryan Bang
 

DREAMER YENG CONSTANTINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she experienced a "one-night stand" but said that the guy eventually became...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
TV and film director Laurenti Dyogi expressed in a recent press conference that he is not hoping anymore for the renewal...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
"Kakampink" Pokwang and "Uniteam" supporter Andrew E crossed paths in Boracay. 
Entertainment
fbtw
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Rock bands My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy are among the headliners of the 2022 Music Midtown Festival to be held this...
Entertainment
fbtw
My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy to headline an Atlanta music festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Rock bands My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy are among the headliners of the 2022 Music Midtown Festival to be held this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
AJ Raval flexes rumored boyfriend Aljur Abrenica on Instagram

AJ Raval flexes rumored boyfriend Aljur Abrenica on Instagram

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actress AJ Raval flexed rumored boyfriend Aljur Abrenica on social media. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'2 Good 2 Be True' is leading TV series on Netflix Philippines

'2 Good 2 Be True' is leading TV series on Netflix Philippines

By Marane A. Plaza | 3 hours ago
Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s most-anticipated romantic comedy series “2 Good 2 Be True" is currently...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hi bunso:' Dimples Romana shares sonogram image, writes message for baby

'Hi bunso:' Dimples Romana shares sonogram image, writes message for baby

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Actress Dimples Romana shared to her Instagram followers a first look of her third baby with a sonogram image, even writing...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Tom Cruise survived the end of the star era

How Tom Cruise survived the end of the star era

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
"Tom Cruise is unusual as someone who has managed to retain that commercial weight even as the studios have become dominated...
Entertainment
fbtw
Guitar that broke up Oasis sells for $390,000

Guitar that broke up Oasis sells for $390,000

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
Noel Gallagher's Gibson guitar, which was broken in 2009 at the same time as the British group Oasis imploded, sold for 385,500...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with