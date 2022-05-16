Bea Alonzo buys apartment in Madrid, Spain

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she bought an apartment in Madrid, Spain.

In her latest video on her YouTube channel, Bea shared that her recent visit to Spain was for personal purpose and not work.

"Recently, nagpunta ako sa Madrid. And a lot of you have speculated that it's because of work, but it's actually not for work. It's very personal and since you have seen me grow sa YouTube, parang hindi na ako nahihiyang i-share ito sa inyo,” she said.

"And I'm quite excited actually to inspire you even more. The reason why I went to Madrid is because I bought a house in Madrid," she added.

Bea also explained why she picked Spain as her second home.

"I love Spain! Because of the pandemic, naisip ko, 'You only live once!’ So I have to go for it," she said.

The actress said it’s been a year since she's started looking for an apartment in Madrid. Her godmother told her that she can become a resident in Spain with a Golden visa.

"Since last year, I have been looking for an apartment. Nag-umpisa lang iyan sa pagtingin-tingin sa Internet. 'Kaya ko ba? 'Kaya ba ng budget ko?' 'Nakakatakot ba?' 'Ano ba yung mga rules?' 'Mahirap ba?'" she said.

"I chanced upon an article and also, I spoke to my ninang. And she told me na nagga-grant ang Spain ng Golden Visa. If you have a Golden Visa, instantly, you will become a resident. Kung magwo-worry kayo kung magiging Spanish citizen na ako, nope. I was there for, like, five days. And I went there to do apartment hunting," she added. —Video from Bea Alonzo YouTube channel

