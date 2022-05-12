^

'My heart is still there': Zac Efron is interested in returning to 'High School Musical'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 12, 2022 | 2:29pm
'My heart is still there': Zac Efron is interested in returning to 'High School Musical'
Zac Efron at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival for "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile"
Getty Images via AF / Astrid Stawiarz

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Zac Efron got his big break in the entertainment industry by starring as heartthrob teen Troy Bolton in Disney's "High School Musical" films, and it comes as no surprise there is eagerness from the actor to come to back to the franchise.

During promotions for his upcoming film "Firestarter," Efron was asked by E! News if he would be interested in doing a "High School Musical" reboot.

"Of course. To have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing," Efron said. "My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Efron is very much aware of the huge boost the films gave him and his career, sharing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that during a trip to Papua New Guinea, the tribe that hosted him for two weeks actually did recognize him.

"By the end of the trip, a couple of them came up to me with cellphones and FaceTimed their cousins and wives living in other places all over the world," Efron shared which surprised him because they were completely off the grid and he himself did not have cellphone with him.

Efron added that that was the point he knew he'd made it everywhere, "They knew who I was the whole time and didn't say anything about it!"

After starring in the three "High School Musical" movies, Efron went on to star in films like "17 Again," "Neighbors," "Baywatch," and "The Greatest Showman."

Disney meanwhile revived the "High School Musical" hype by making the spin-off sequel show "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" starring award-winning Filipino-American artist Olivia Rodrigo.

The cast of the beloved musical films including Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, and another Fil-Am artist Vanessa Hudgens, as well as of the spin-off series gathered for a Zoom reunion organized by Disney during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, singing the hit song "We're All In This Together."

Efron did not participate in the collective singing, but had sent an introductory video.

