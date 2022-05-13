First-time mom Ryza Cenon makes showbiz comeback

After three years of absence in showbiz, Ryza Cenon has returned via Viva Films millennial horror-thriller Rooftop, helmed by Yam Laranas.

The film narrates how a mindless prank turns into a series of unfortunate accidents that changes the lives of a group of friends, as per synopsis.

She really missed showbiz, Ryza admitted in a digital media conference. “For three years, I didn’t work and for three years, I struggled because I became a first-time mom,” she shared.

The 34-year-old actress and her partner Miguel Cruz welcomed their first baby together, named Night, in October 2020.

“I always say that I feel so much pressured now because ito agad yung unang gagawin ko na ipapalabas yung movie na three years ago ko pang ginawa and the first Filipino film to be shown in cinemas (post-pandemic). I was excited. I hope that magtuloy-tuloy yung trabaho na dumating,” she uttered.

Rooftop was screened at SM Cinemas last April 27 and will be streamed soon on Vivamax.

Ryza with her son Night.

This is the second time that the Viva artist has done a horror film. The first one was the indie Ang Manananggal sa Unit 23B, where she played the mythical creature.

As per media release, Ryza is Ellie, who, along with her friends, Lance (Marco Gumabao), Wave (Ella Cruz), Martin (Marco Gallo), Jessica (Rhen Escaño), and Chris (Andrew Muhlach) holds a secret party at their campus’ rooftop. They also invite Paul (Epy Quizon), a fellow student but an outsider from their social group. He works as a part-time school janitor.

Trying to keep things exciting at the party, the group decides to play on what they have thought a harmless prank on Paul. Things go on a downward spiral when they push Paul from the rooftop and he ends up falling for real leading to his untimely passing.

Being young, reckless and afraid to face the consequences of their actions, the group covers up the incident and vows to never speak of what happened on the rooftop.

Things find a way to catch up with them as Paul’s ghost now haunts them.

“Ngayon, ako yung tinatakot,” Ryza said of her character. “It was challenging because I had to show na totoo yung nakikita mo. Although nakakakita naman ako (in real-life), dun lang ako humuhugot. I see and feel something on set. I’m used to it pero kailangan kong magmukhang takot.”

Ryza disclosed she has a third eye and discovered it when she was a child. She recalled, “Yung dati ko pong tinitirhan na townhouse, I just came from work. I was sleeping and then all of a sudden, I saw a lot of people in the room. They were laughing, etc. But then, I woke up, tapos, I didn’t see anyone in the room.”

She continued, “And then pangalawang tulog ko. I had a dog, si Mallows. He kept on barking. I woke up again, I went outside the room then I said to my helper to fetch up Mallows because the dog was noisy. Baka may kailangan siya. Si Mallows nasa baba pala, wala sa room ko,” she added.

The worst was, as she narrated, “May sumisipa sa bed ko sa ilalim. As in ayaw nila akong patulugin. Then, there was a kid who kept on pulling my hair. Tumakbo siya. What I did, dahil sa sobrang gusto ko na lang matulog, I talked to them. I shouted, ‘Pwede ba magpatulog naman kayo kasi pagod na pagod ako. After that, tumahimik naman sila.”

Meanwhile, this was the first time that Ryza worked with her younger co-stars in a film. “May sariling mundo po kasi ako. I don’t really talk to them on set. I’m the silent type,” she stated.

Ella agreed, “Si Ate Ryza meron talaga siyang sariling mundo but she cares a lot. Pero ‘pag nag-care siya, dun ka na lang magugulat na, ‘Ay pinapansin pala ako ni Ate Ryza.’ I feel that she is very focused on her role because she is the lead and sobrang nakakapagod yung character niya dito. Siya yung sumisigaw talaga at nababaliw dito sa Rooftop. Ate Ryza is very kind.”

“Actually, nung first day of shooting, medyo (naweweirduhan) ako kay Ate Ryza,” commented Andrew. “She hardly talks. Meron siyang sariling mundo… parang naintindihan ko si Ate Ryza na trip niya talaga yun. (It’s like) solo kami. Also, feeling ko din kasi sa age namin, magkaiba talaga. The last time we worked was in a Smart event, we talked and laughed.”