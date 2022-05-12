Vanessa Hudgens says Moschino Met Gala 2022 look a nod to Filipino roots

US actress Vanessa Hudgens arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion".

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens confirmed in an Instagram post that she paid homage to her Filipino roots with her couture look during Met Gala 2022.

Vanessa's black sheer gown with lace decals was by Italian luxury house Moschino, designed by its celebrated creative director Jeremy Scott. During the event, the "Say OK" singer was also one of the co-hosts of Vogue Magazine's live stream alongside La La Anthony and Vogue Editor-at-Large Hamish Bowles.

Met Gala is an annual fashion event and fundraising gala organized by Vogue Magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

The puff sleeves of her couture number were noticeably reminiscent of the Filipiniana's butterfly sleeves, which Hudgens indeed highlighted in her IG post.

Sharing more photos from the fashion ball on Instagram, Vanessa wrote, “The silhouette is actually historically correct for the glided age theme, I got to be the glamorous witch that I am and the puff sleeve pays homage to my Filipino heritage. Truly a magical one.”

Vanessa's mother is Filipino, who's a native of Manila.

The “High School Musical” and “The Princess Switch” actress has always been proud of her Filipino roots, even stating in an interview with Glamour Magazine in 2021 that she hopes to make a film about her immigrant Filipino mother someday.

