'Para sa bayan!': Celebrity first-time voters flex inked fingers
May 9, 2022 | 5:11pm
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity first-time voters cast their votes for the national elections today.
Filipinos are set to elect the 17th president today as well as a new vice president and a new set of senators.
Gary Valenciano, Liza Soberano, Maris Racal, Andrea Brillantes, Darren Espanto and Francine Diaz, to name a few, took to their social media accounts to show that they cast their votes for the country.
Here are some of the celebrity first-time voters showing their index finger with indelible ink:
