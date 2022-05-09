^

'Para sa bayan!': Celebrity first-time voters flex inked fingers

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 5:11pm
'Para sa bayan!': Celebrity first-time voters flex inked fingers
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano
Liza Soberano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity first-time voters cast their votes for the national elections today.

Filipinos are set to elect the 17th president today as well as a new vice president and a new set of senators. 

Gary Valenciano, Liza Soberano, Maris Racal, Andrea Brillantes, Darren Espanto and Francine Diaz, to name a few, took to their social media accounts to show that they cast their votes for the country.

