'Ito ang mga resibo': Stars share experiences casting votes for national elections

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities joined their fellow Filipinos in casting their votes for the national elections today.

Filipinos are set to elect the 17th president today as well as a new vice president and a new set of senators.

Kathryn Bernardo, Maris Racal, Bea Alonzo, Ebe Dancel, Mariel Rodriguez, Jolina Magdangal, to name a few, took to their social media accounts to show that they cast their votes for the country.

Here are some of them showing their index finger with indelible ink: