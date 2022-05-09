^

Entertainment

'Ito ang mga resibo': Stars share experiences casting votes for national elections

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 2:18pm
'Ito ang mga resibo': Stars share experiences casting votes for national elections
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu
Kim Chiu via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities joined their fellow Filipinos in casting their votes for the national elections today.

Filipinos are set to elect the 17th president today as well as a new vice president and a new set of senators. 

Kathryn Bernardo, Maris Racal, Bea Alonzo, Ebe Dancel, Mariel Rodriguez, Jolina Magdangal, to name a few, took to their social media accounts to show that they cast their votes for the country. 

Here are some of them showing their index finger with indelible ink:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bea Binene (@beabinene)

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jasmine (@jascurtissmith)

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ebe Dancel (@ebedancel)

 

2022 POLLS

HALALAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jake Cuenca: My mom is my secret weapon

Jake Cuenca: My mom is my secret weapon

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Jake Cuenca as Mayor Troy Ramones in ABS-CBN’s drama series Viral Scandal described his character as “a role of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celeste Cortesi recalls Filipina mom's sacrifice in time for Mother's Day

Celeste Cortesi recalls Filipina mom's sacrifice in time for Mother's Day

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 hours ago
In time for Mother's Day, the ladies each lauded their respective mothers for fully supporting their candidacy all throughout...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celeste Cortesi recalls Filipina mom's sacrifice in time for Mother's Day

Celeste Cortesi recalls Filipina mom's sacrifice in time for Mother's Day

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 hours ago
In time for Mother's Day, the ladies each lauded their respective mothers for fully supporting their candidacy all throughout...
Entertainment
fbtw
'She is such a character': Michelle Dee honors Melanie Marquez for Mother's Day

'She is such a character': Michelle Dee honors Melanie Marquez for Mother's Day

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
In time for Mother's Day, the ladies each lauded their respective mothers for fully supporting their candidacy all throughout...
Entertainment
fbtw
'She is such a character': Michelle Dee honors Melanie Marquez for Mother's Day

'She is such a character': Michelle Dee honors Melanie Marquez for Mother's Day

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
In time for Mother's Day, the ladies each lauded their respective mothers for fully supporting their candidacy all throughout...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Rivermaya returns with 'Casino' single

Rivermaya returns with 'Casino' single

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 minutes ago
Original Pilipino Music band Rivermaya returned to doing music with their comeback song “Casino,” their first...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow sings high praises for Boracay

Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow sings high praises for Boracay

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 minutes ago
Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow was mesmerized by the beauty of the country as she enjoyed the island of Boracay.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Menstruation makes us stronger': Harnaaz Sandhu strengthens women's health campaign in the Philippines

'Menstruation makes us stronger': Harnaaz Sandhu strengthens women's health campaign in the Philippines

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 42 minutes ago
Haarnaz made several clear points that young women could take to heart.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Why John Arcilla wants to heal the greedy; what he looks for in a public servant
Exclusive

WATCH: Why John Arcilla wants to heal the greedy; what he looks for in a public servant

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
If John Arcilla would become a superhero, he wants to become a healer who heals all kinds of greed and corruption. His...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heritage Month: Filipino dancers gather for live International Dance Day after pandemic halt

Heritage Month: Filipino dancers gather for live International Dance Day after pandemic halt

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), through the National Commission for Dance, and festival director...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with