'Ito ang mga resibo': Stars share experiences casting votes for national elections
May 9, 2022 | 2:18pm
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities joined their fellow Filipinos in casting their votes for the national elections today.
Filipinos are set to elect the 17th president today as well as a new vice president and a new set of senators.
Kathryn Bernardo, Maris Racal, Bea Alonzo, Ebe Dancel, Mariel Rodriguez, Jolina Magdangal, to name a few, took to their social media accounts to show that they cast their votes for the country.
Here are some of them showing their index finger with indelible ink:
???????? pic.twitter.com/LOj7rpLzP7— Jake Ejercito (@unoemilio) May 9, 2022
