LIVE updates: Miss Universe Philippines 2022

Miss Universe 2021 finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez is set to crown her successor among the top 32 finalists.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines will crown the next Philippine representative to this year's pageant at the coronation night on April 30 in Mall of Asia Arena.

Miss Universe 2021 finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez is set to crown her successor among the top 32 finalists.