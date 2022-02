It's a baby boy for Angeline Quinto

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto revealed that her baby with non-showbiz boyfriend is a boy.

In her Instagram account, Angeline posted a photo of the gender reveal of her baby.

“It’s a boy. Sa wakas maisi-share ko na rin sa inyong lahat ang gender ng aking baby,” Angeline wrote.

She also thanked comedian Vice Ganda for hosting a party for her.

“Maraming salamat ate Vice @praybeytbenjamin at sa Viceral family para sa gender-reveal party niyo sa akin!” she said.

“Excited na po ako sa journey ko bilang isang ina. Maraming salamat Panginoon sa isang napakagandang blessing na ibinigay niyo sa akin!” she added.

As seen in the comedian’s YouTube channel, Angeline and Vice vlogged what went down during the party. The singer revealed she wanted to have a baby girl so she can name her after her Mama Bob.

“Ako, feeling ko…babae,” Angeline told Vice. “Wala, yun yung pakiramdam ko, e. Hindi, gusto ko kasi. Kasi gusto ko ngang ipangalan sa Mama Bob ko,” she added.

After it was revealed that she was actually having a baby boy, the singer said she's still ecstatic. “Masaya pa rin ako. Pero hindi ko ini-expect talaga na lalaki. Ang akala ko talaga babae.”

“Sa ngayon pa lang iyan, boy. Yung nanay ko rin naman sa buong pag-aakala niya, lalaki. Napanindigan ba niya yung akala niya?” Vice said in jest.

