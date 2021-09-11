'Become better': Kylie Verzosa tells Hannah Arnold after postponement of Miss Int'l 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa had an advice to Miss International Philippines 2021 Hannah Arnold after the organization cancelled the pageant this upcoming October in Japan because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the virtual press conference of her upcoming movie “Bekis On The Run,” Kylie was asked what’s her advice to Hannah.

“Ang advise ko kay Hannah, keep on doing what you’re doing. This is the perfect opportunity that you realize you have more time to train, to do better, to become better, to form yourself as Miss International,” Kylie said.

“Kayang-kaya mo ‘yan. Pageant pa lang, nakita ko na ang potential niya as Miss International," she added.

Kylie said that the Miss International Organization is very close to her heart and she understands its decision to postpone the pageant.

“Yung Miss International, sobrang close ako sa organization at alam ko yung hirap na napagdaanan nila to push this pageant for the past years. Sobra yung mga effort na ginawa nila,” she said.

"Pero, unfortunately, yung Japan government na yung hindi pumayag. Medyo restricted tayo dun, pero siyempre, it’s still the safety of the girls ang kino-consider,” she added.

After her first titular role in “The Housemaid” which began streaming last Friday on VivaMax, Kylie is back in the movie “Bekis On The Run” with Christian Babbles, Sean de Guzman and Diego Loyzaga. Directed by Joel Lamangan, the film will stream on VivaMax on September 17.