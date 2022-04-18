2NE1, stars react to 2NE1 stage comeback at Coachella 2022

MANILA, Philippines — CL shared a touching message following her reunion with 2NE1 bandmates during her 88Rising set at the Coachella Music and Art Festival in Indio, California last weekend.

In an Instagram post with a caption in English and Korean, CL shared that it was momentous for them to make the feat happen "with my own strength, with our own strength."

The group leader wrote, "I am greatful and blessed to be alive with pleasure. Long enough to witness the marks I make and things I create blossom."

"I wanted to invite the members here because I wanted to gather us (together) with MY own strength, with OUR own strength, before it was too late, " she added.

"Queens are back," Park Bom wrote on Instagram.

"Once a legend, always a legend," she said in another post.

"Congratulations 2NE1... thank you for coming back together as a group finally after 6 years. Was worth the wait," a fan account posted, showing a backstage video of them popping a champagne after the successful performance.

Other celebrities followed through with their reactions to the stage comeback of the K-pop queens, with Filipina singer Yeng Constantino sharing the group's performance video with a caption with crying emojis, saying,"Queeeeeens!!!"

“Congrats! It was good to see you and the gang at Coachella,” wrote Korean rapper Tiger JK of the group Drunken Tiger.

Filipina actress Liza Soberano also shared some photos of Dara, with just a caption, "OMG!"

Momoland’s JooE and Jane also sent their regards, as well as Korean singers Se7en and Lee Hi. Japanese fashion model Kozue Akimoto, British artist Philip Colbert and Singaporean actress Tay Ying also expressed their excitement toward the comeback.

Perhaps the funniest reaction though toward the 2NE1 reunion was posted by Filipino actor Joross Gamboa. The actor posted an Instagram story of Dara and her bare foot, after her shoe flew in the air during the stage performance.

"Down to earth ka talaga @daraxxi. Nakatapak lagi sa lupa," Joross captioned his Instagram story.

Underground England, the shoe brand of Dara's footwear, also joined the fun by posting stories in their page, saying, "Dara gone Cinderalla on us. Sandara, don't worry, we've saved it for you," sharing the photo of the shoe.

2NE1's Coachella performance marked the first time they hit the stage after almost seven years since their last gig during Mnet Asian Music Awards 2015.

