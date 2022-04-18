^

Entertainment

2NE1, stars react to 2NE1 stage comeback at Coachella 2022

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
April 18, 2022 | 4:30pm
2NE1, stars react to 2NE1 stage comeback at Coachella 2022
2NE1 members (from left): Dara, CL, Park Bom and Minzy
Park Bom via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — CL shared a touching message following her reunion with 2NE1 bandmates during her 88Rising set at the Coachella Music and Art Festival in Indio, California last weekend.

In an Instagram post with a caption in English and Korean, CL shared that it was momentous for them to make the feat happen "with my own strength, with our own strength."

The group leader wrote, "I am greatful and blessed to be alive with pleasure. Long enough to witness the marks I make and things I create blossom."

"I wanted to invite the members here because I wanted to gather us (together) with MY own strength, with OUR own strength, before it was too late, " she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CL (@chaelincl)

"Queens are back," Park Bom wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PARK BOM ?? (@bommiofficial)

"Once a legend, always a legend," she said in another post.

"Congratulations 2NE1... thank you for coming back together as a group finally after 6 years. Was worth the wait," a fan account posted, showing a backstage video of them popping a champagne after the successful performance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PARK BOM ?? (@bommiofficial)

 

Other celebrities followed through with their reactions to the stage comeback of the K-pop queens, with Filipina singer Yeng Constantino sharing the group's performance video with a caption with crying emojis, saying,"Queeeeeens!!!"

“Congrats! It was good to see you and the gang at Coachella,” wrote Korean rapper Tiger JK of the group Drunken Tiger.

Filipina actress Liza Soberano also shared some photos of Dara, with just a caption, "OMG!"

Momoland’s JooE and Jane also sent their regards, as well as Korean singers Se7en and Lee Hi. Japanese fashion model Kozue Akimoto, British artist Philip Colbert and Singaporean actress Tay Ying also expressed their excitement toward the comeback.

Perhaps the funniest reaction though toward the 2NE1 reunion was posted by Filipino actor Joross Gamboa. The actor posted an Instagram story of Dara and her bare foot, after her shoe flew in the air during the stage performance.

 

"Down to earth ka talaga @daraxxi. Nakatapak lagi sa lupa," Joross captioned his Instagram story.

Underground England, the shoe brand of Dara's footwear, also joined the fun by posting stories in their page, saying, "Dara gone Cinderalla on us. Sandara, don't worry, we've saved it for you," sharing the photo of the shoe.

 

 

2NE1's Coachella performance marked the first time they hit the stage after almost seven years since their last gig during Mnet Asian Music Awards 2015.

RELATED: WATCH: OMG! 2NE1 reunites at Coachella 2022

2NE1
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'My new beginning': Maja Salvador, Rambo Nu&ntilde;ez engaged

'My new beginning': Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez engaged

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Actress Maja Salvador is now engaged with boyfriend Rambo Nuñez.
Entertainment
fbtw
Instagram official? Isabel Santos calls John Lloyd Cruz 'BB'

Instagram official? Isabel Santos calls John Lloyd Cruz 'BB'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Artist Isabel Santos finally posted photos of rumored boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz facing the camera. 
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: OMG! 2NE1 reunites at Coachella 2022

WATCH: OMG! 2NE1 reunites at Coachella 2022

By Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
Blackjacks were in for a huge surprise last weekend as South Korean girl group 2NE1 reunited at the main stage of the famous...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: OMG! 2NE1 reunites at Coachella 2022

WATCH: OMG! 2NE1 reunites at Coachella 2022

By Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
Blackjacks were in for a huge surprise last weekend as South Korean girl group 2NE1 reunited at the main stage of the famous...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: OMG! 2NE1 reunites at Coachella 2022

WATCH: OMG! 2NE1 reunites at Coachella 2022

By Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
Blackjacks were in for a huge surprise last weekend as South Korean girl group 2NE1 reunited at the main stage of the famous...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
A piece of Philippine history told in rock musical about Andres Bonifacio

A piece of Philippine history told in rock musical about Andres Bonifacio

By Euden Valdez | 1 hour ago
“2Bayani: Isang Rock Operang Alay kay Andres Bonifacio” is now streaming online via KTX.ph until April 23.
Entertainment
fbtw
School and pregnancy: How Dimples Romana strikes a balance&nbsp;

School and pregnancy: How Dimples Romana strikes a balance 

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 4 hours ago
The rewards outweigh the sacrifices, she shared.
Entertainment
fbtw
Joshua Garcia featured in Bella Poarch's TikTok video

Joshua Garcia featured in Bella Poarch's TikTok video

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia has been featured in the latest post of Filipino-American TikTok sensation Bella Poarch.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ai-Ai delas Alas immerses in the extraordinary life of Mamay

Ai-Ai delas Alas immerses in the extraordinary life of Mamay

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
Hands down, comedy is her turf.
Entertainment
fbtw
Nanding Josef not going into retirement yet

Nanding Josef not going into retirement yet

By Leah C. Salterio | 17 hours ago
Septuagenarian actors are either retired by this time and have stopped accepting acting offers or have been picky and understandably...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with