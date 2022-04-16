^

Harry Styles' 'As It Was' breaks world record for Spotify male artist

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 16, 2022 | 6:09pm
Harry Styles
Sony Music / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Pop singer Harry Styles is making even bigger waves in his solo career after his latest single "As It Was" set a new Guinness World Record.

Guinness confirmed with Spotify that "As It Was" is now the most streamed track on Spotify within 24 hours by a male artist after the song racked up over 16 million streams on the platform when it was released on April 1 earlier this year.

Fellow British singer Adele holds the record overall as her return single "Easy On Me" from October 2021 pulled in 19.7 million streams within 24 hours.

"As It Was" also became Spotify's number one song in 34 countries, including Australia and the United Arab Emirates. In the United States, the song surpassed "driver's license" by Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo as the country's most streamed track on its first day with 8.3 million streams.

Spotify also said "As It Was" is currently the most-streamed song in a single day in 2022. Meanwhile on YouTube, the song's music video has over 62.5 million views as of writing.

For the music video, Styles collaborated with Ukrainian Grammy-nominated director Tanu Muino. "Made with love by a creative team from Ukraine" is written on the video's description.

"As It Was" is the lead single of Styles' upcoming album "Harry's House" — his third as a solo artist since the boyband One Direction went on indefinite hiatus — which will be released on May 20.

Styles is among the headliners of the 2022 Coachella festival, where he performed the song live for the first time as well as other new songs "Boyfriends" and "Late Night Talking."

The Grammy winner also performed his other songs like "Adore You," "Watermelon Sugar," "Lights Up," "Golden," and his very first solo single "Sign of the Times." He also performed onstage with country-pop singer Shania Twain, including her hit song "You're Still the One."

