'Wave': Cardi B reveals name of son with husband Offset

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 16, 2022 | 11:15am
In this file photo taken on October 9, 2018 US rapper Cardi B and US rapper Offset arrive at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.
MANILA, Philippines — Rap couple Cardi B and Offset have finally revealed the name of their son, seven months after their second child was born.

"Wave Set Cyphus," Offset said in an Instagram post, publishing a rare photo of his son.

Offset was born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, and a member of hiphop group Migos with his cousins Quavo and Takeoff.

Cardi B meanwhile shared a video on Twitter of a bejeweled necklace of a surfing shark that bore her child's name, saying that when Offset suggested "Wave" as a possible name, she was "sold."

She, too, posted photos of Wave on her Instagram account, wearing the necklace.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Very much like his parents, Wave is already sporting urban apparel with a baby blue puffer jacket, with a furry hood, a beanie and white sneakers.

"WAP" singer Cardi B had told Essence they decided to be more private about family matters because of rough experiences after the birth of their first child Kulture Kiari Cephus in 2018, “So many people will post mean, disgusting things, just to get a reaction from us... We want to protect our feelings because we get very, very angry and upset.”

The rapper had previously deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after fans complained of her non-attendance at the recent 2022 Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for Best Rap Performance.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, and Offset have been married since 2017. Offset has three other children from three different women.

