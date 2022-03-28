Oscars 2022: Full list of winners

Clockwise: Ariana DeBose accepts the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in "West Side Story"; Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard"; Jessica Chastain accepts the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

MANILA, Philippines — The 94th Academy Awards ceremony has produced a number of historic wins, as well as some drama.

Held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on Sunday night, the ceremony had Will Smith hitting Chris Rock over Jada Pinkett Smith, while it had also announced some monumental wins.

Related Stories Oscars 2022 win caps Campion's triumphant Hollywood return

“CODA” won Best Picture, and was the first film produced by a streaming service to win the prestigious award. The movie also won three awards overall.

Related: Hollywood celebrates at Oscars 2022 as 'CODA' seeks top prize

Meanwhile, Ariana DeBose became the first queer black woman to win an acting award at the Academy, as she took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “West Side Story.”

Troy Kotsur, in the movie “CODA," became the first deaf man to win an Academy Award for acting.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Picture: “CODA”

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Original Song: “No Time to Die”

Best Documentary Feature: “Summer of Soul”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “CODA”

Best Original Screenplay: “Belfast”

Best Costume Design: “Cruella”

Best International Feature: “Drive My Car”

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Best Animated Feature: “Encanto”

Best Visual Effects: “Dune”

Best Cinematography: “Dune”

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Best Film Editing: “Dune”

Best Score: “Dune”

Best Sound: “Dune”

Best Production Design: “Dune”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best: Documentary (Short Subject): “The Queen of Basketball.”

Best Short (Animated): “The Windshield Wiper.”

Best Short Film (Live Action): “The Long Goodbye."

RELATED: In photos: Stars shimmer at Oscars 2022 red carpet