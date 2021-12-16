GMA, Mike Enriquez asking prayers for medical leave

MANILA, Philippines — GMA's senior radio-TV anchor Mike Enriquez is taking a medical leave, as stated by GMA Network, Inc. in an official statement release.

The well-respected news anchor is also the concurrent president of RGMA Network, Inc.

Enriquez will undergo a medical procedure that will require hospital confinement. Afterwards, a minimum of three months isolation period is needed as advised by his doctor. He is expected to be back at work in time for GMA’s massive Eleksyon 2022 coverage.

In a statement, GMA Network Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon expressed his support for the anchor: "We support Mike’s decision to undergo the procedure that he needs. We ask for everyone’s prayers and we wish him Godspeed. We look forward to welcoming Mike back as soon as he is cleared to return to work.”

Mike said he looks forward to resuming his duties specially for GMA’s Eleksyon 2022 coverage, as well as full recovery he has been praying and preparing for.