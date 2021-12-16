
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
GMA, Mike Enriquez asking prayers for medical leave
                        

                           
Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
December 16, 2021 | 12:28pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
GMA, Mike Enriquez asking prayers for medical leave
Mike Enriquez as seen in GMA's new Christmas station ID
GMA / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — GMA's senior radio-TV anchor Mike Enriquez is taking a medical leave, as stated by GMA Network, Inc. in an official statement release.



The well-respected news anchor is also the concurrent president of RGMA Network, Inc.



Enriquez will undergo a medical procedure that will require hospital confinement. Afterwards, a minimum of three months isolation period is needed as advised by his doctor. He is expected to be back at work in time for GMA’s massive Eleksyon 2022 coverage.



In a statement, GMA Network Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon expressed his support for the anchor: "We support Mike’s decision to undergo the procedure that he needs. We ask for everyone’s prayers and we wish him Godspeed. We look forward to welcoming Mike back as soon as he is cleared to return to work.”



Mike said he looks forward to resuming his duties specially for GMA’s Eleksyon 2022 coverage, as well as full recovery he has been praying and preparing for.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

