Women's Month: Binibining Pilipinas queens show fitness routine; Samantha Panlilio signs with Viva

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
March 23, 2022 | 10:01am

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) gathered some of its reigning queens to celebrate International Women's Month at the Araneta City recently. The "Fearless Filipina"-themed event focused on the physical strength of women and the many things they can overcome and accomplish.

"Right now, we are focusing on the pre-pageant application activities. We speak to the new batch of entrants and give them pointers that are useful to their pageant experience. This is part of our 18-month contractual obligations with BPCI.

"I am also busy taking up acting lessons after signing for a five-year contract with Viva Artists Management. Me and my sister queens have been reunited now that things are opening up. I still do the same things to stay fit, like dieting and going to the gym," shared reigning Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Samantha Alexandra Panlilio.

The reigning queens - Binibining Pilipinas International Hannah Arnold, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Samantha Alexandra Panlilio, 1st runner-up Gabrielle Basiano, and 2nd runner-up Meiji Cruz, together with Miss Araneta City 2021 Francesca Taruc - were all in their fitness gear to showcase the physical strength of Filipinas. All five queens joined in a Zumba routine at the Times Square Food Park, to the delight of mid-afternoon diners and pageant fans who were present during the event.

"Events like the International Women's Month breaks the bias against women in general. It shows people how working mothers strike a balance between their workplace and home life. For my part, I am focused on my advocacy with the DOST's 'Invent Science Program' in Philippine high schools. Likewise, I am very involved with my 'Books of Tomorrow" project in Masbate. This was an initiative I started when the pandemic struck. 

"I opened an Instagram page where donors and recipients could interact. The books we receive are sorted out to those who'll receive them. Book donors simply get in touch through our Facebook page. As of now, we have three reading hubs all over Masbate," revealed Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold.

The BPCI's relevance, as an organization, lies in more than just the quest for the true Filipina beauty. It is the gateway to many meaningful opportunities to be able to make a difference in the world with its enduring commitment to various humanitarian causes.

"I'm not closing my pageant journey as of yet. I'm aiming for the Grand International title as it is a challenge to win the elusive golden crown. If and when the chance would come my way, I'd simply show what's in my heart and give what the title and the MGI organization wants. One piece of advice I give to would-be entrants is to never compare yourself with others," intimated Binibining Pilipinas 2021 1st runner-up Gabbi Basiano.

Binibining Pilipinas is set to crown a new batch of young and empowered queens - International, Globe, InterContinental, Grand International, and another new title - who will promote beauty and advocacy on the pageant stage.

"Right now, I'm busy with my hosting jobs over at the PTV-4 network. I have a morning show ('Rise & Shine Pilipinas'), a weekend show for the Department of Agriculture, and an LGBTQ program entitled 'Beyond Letters'," intoned Binibining Pilipinas 2021 2nd runner-up Meiji Cruz.

Interested aspirants can now download the 2022 SEARCH IS ON application form from the organization's Web site at https://www.bbpilipinas.com. The deadline for submission of applications is on April 8. Stay tuned! — Video and photo by Jan Milo Severo

BINIBINING PILIPINAS
