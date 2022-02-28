

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
'Budol' alert: 'Tinder Swindler' victim shares lessons from ordeal
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 28, 2022 | 3:40pm





 
'Budol' alert: 'Tinder Swindler' victim shares lessons from ordeal
Simon was convicted of theft, forgery and fraud over an estimated $10 million from victims across Europe, allegedly between 2017 and 2019, according to The Times of Israel.
Simon Leviev via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Another Netflix con series that’s been most watched these days is “Tinder Swindler.” 


“Tinder Swindler” follows the real life story of Israeli con man Simon Leviev and his many female victims across the world who fell prey under his charm and literally paid a lot after they matched on Tinder. 


Simon was convicted of theft, forgery and fraud over an estimated $10 million from victims across Europe, allegedly between 2017 and 2019, according to The Times of Israel.


One of his victims is Swedish woman Pernilla Sjöholm.


Sjöholm is a former sales employee who met Leviev,  who by then changed his name from birth name Shimon Hayut. Simon told Sjöholm he’s the son of a wealthy diamond merchant, after they matched on Tinder in Stockholm in 2018. They developed a platonic relationship that spanned months, before Leviev contacted Sjöholm with tales of being in danger from “enemies” and desperately needing cash.


Months later, Sjöholm came to find out that Leviev had conned her and other women, like Cecilie Fjellhøy and Ayleen Charlotte, out of thousands of dollars he used to fund an extravagant lifestyle. Most of Simon’s female victims are still currently paying debts after they lent thousands of dollars to the swindler.


Pernilla has one message for the audience: It could happen to you, too.


“It could happen to anyone who has empathy,” Sjöholm exclusively told Page Six of being conned by Leviev.


“Those are the ones that grifters target. Someone, for example, who doesn’t have empathy, he has a disorder. He doesn’t feel empathy. So for a person like me and Cecilie Fjellhøy, we have a lot of empathy for other people. We are very easy targets.”


“My first thought would be like, ‘Oh my God, if you’re that stupid, just blame yourself.’ And I’m really embarrassed to say this. But this is how I used to be thinking before, and I'm now realizing that it really can happen to anyone,” she added.


“I’m not as bad as I was in 2019, and now I can feel like I have a little bit of trust in people,” she revealed. “But still, if someone does something really nice to me, it can still pop up in the back of my head. Like, is this an evil agenda? And I don’t want to be like that. But I always say I have good times and bad times in my life, and now they’re more good than bad, but I’m still traumatized from everything that happened.”


One good thing to come from the ordeal: her close friendship with another victim, Fjellhøy.


“She’s like my best friend and my soulmate. We sometimes say that we sit on so many nights and just think, ‘What if this had never happened to us? We would never have met.’ I mean, like, what would we change? Not that I want this to happen to anyone, but I mean, otherwise I wouldn’t have met my best friend. So sometimes I want to think, all the bad things that happen in your life, they happen for a reason.”


Sjöholm, Fjellhøy and Charlotte have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay their crippling debts, after numerous offers of help from viewers. 


Leviev eventually was arrested in 2019 after using a forged passport and sentenced to 15 months in jail in Israel for previous fraud charges. He was released after serving five months. Recently, he has been in the news again for signing with a Hollywood agent, which of course has upset his many female victims.


RELATED: WATCH: 'Inventing Anna' exposes real-life fake heiress Anna Delvey


 










 









NETFLIX

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'Mabuhay ang Demokrasya!': Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin reunite







'Mabuhay ang Demokrasya!': Kris Aquino, Angel Locsin reunite



By Marane A. Plaza |
3 days ago 


Angel Locsin was seen at Kris Aquino's small birthday gathering, as posted by 'The Queen of Media' herself on her Instagram...








Entertainment
fbtw













New 'momshie' host? Regine Velasquez reacts to replacing Karla Estrada in 'Magandang Buhay'







New 'momshie' host? Regine Velasquez reacts to replacing Karla Estrada in 'Magandang Buhay'



By Jan Milo Severo |
3 days ago 


Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez clarified that she is only a guest host for ABS-CBN morning talk show "Magandang Buhay"...








Entertainment
fbtw













Lani continues to seek medical help for hearing loss







Lani continues to seek medical help for hearing loss



By Bot Glorioso |
17 hours ago 


Lani Misalucha recently gave a health update on her hearing loss following a bout with bacterial meningitis in 2020. Her husband,...








Entertainment
fbtw













The many hats Janice de Belen wears







The many hats Janice de Belen wears



By Pat-P Daza |
17 hours ago 


Janice on being a mom and daughter: ‘(Being a mother) never stops. I realize I am beginning to sound like my mom. When...








Entertainment
fbtw













Carla Abellana likes 'cheater' comment directed at Tom Rodriguez







Carla Abellana likes 'cheater' comment directed at Tom Rodriguez



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


A month after their rumored split, Kapuso actress Carla Abellana reacted to a social media user who called...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Review: Why Will Smith deserves to win SAG Awards 2022 Best Actor for 'King Richard'







Review: Why Will Smith deserves to win SAG Awards 2022 Best Actor for 'King Richard'



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
9 minutes ago 


Rarely does a parent plot the career of a child, in this instance of two daughters, and bring them into fruition.








Entertainment
fbtw













Fighting the fight: &lsquo;Squid Game&rsquo; stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon win SAG Awards best actor, actress







Fighting the fight: ‘Squid Game’ stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon win SAG Awards best actor, actress



By Andrew Marszal |
4 hours ago 


The Screen Actors’ Guild (SAG) awards -- which took place online last year due to Covid-19 -- returned to an in-person...








Entertainment
fbtw













'We deaf&nbsp;actors&nbsp;have come a long way': Deaf drama 'CODA' wins top prize at SAG 2022 Awards







'We deaf actors have come a long way': Deaf drama 'CODA' wins top prize at SAG 2022 Awards



By Andrew Marszal |
5 hours ago 


"CODA," a heartfelt indie drama about a struggling deaf family, won the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild awards...








Entertainment
fbtw













Miss World finalist Tracy Perez shocked with rice supply from Pinoys in Puerto Rico







Miss World finalist Tracy Perez shocked with rice supply from Pinoys in Puerto Rico



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
5 hours ago 


The Filipino migration to countries across the globe not only serves as an important source for the national coffers, but...








Entertainment
fbtw













Binibining&nbsp;Pilipinas&nbsp;to return to 'pre-pandemic' level as 2022 search officially opens







Binibining Pilipinas to return to 'pre-pandemic' level as 2022 search officially opens



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
6 hours ago 


Binibining Pilipinas officially opened its search for beautiful and inspiring Filipinas who will continue the legacy...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with