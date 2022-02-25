TV5's 'Lunch Out Loud' not canceled

MANILA, Philippines — TV5's noontime show "Lunch Out Loud" (LOL) is not going to be cancelled.

Contrary to recent reports, the show hosted by Billy Crawford, Alex Gonzaga, Bayani Agbayani and more is not ending by last week of February.

Pat-P Daza of Brightlight Productions sent a text message to PEP Troika, saying, "No truth to the rumors. We’re taping next week and we’re lauching new segments."

Director Bobet Vidanes is reportedly launching new segments.

Agbayani also sent answers to Pep's quiry, writing, "Hindi po totoo 'yan. Ang sabi po sa amin ni Mr. Albee Benitez, tuluy-tuloy ang show namin na 'Lunch Out Loud.' Marami kaming ads, commercials and intrusion sa show. Pangalawa pa din kami sa 'Eat Bulaga' sa rating ng mga noontime shows. Marami lang po talagang nagpapakalat ng ganyang news na atat na atat sa time slot namin hehehe. At mga walang puso na may kagustuhang mawalan ng trabaho ang mga kapwa nila sa industriya na ang tanging hangad lamang ay magtrabaho para sa mga mahal nilang pamilya."

Bayani added, "Last year pa po 'yan. Sabi, three months lang daw itatagal ng 'Lunch Out Loud,' e, kaso mo po magdadalawang taon na kami hahaha! Sa tulong po ng mga taong nagpapasaya at natutulungan namin, tuluy-tuloy pa rin ang 'Lunch Out Loud.' Thank you Lord!"

"LOL" launched on TV5 in 2020 amid the pandemic, and right after ABS-CBN's shutdown.

RELATED: Laurenti Dyogi: Star Magic still open for stars who moved to other networks