

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
'She’s born for this': Alex Gonzaga defends Toni Gonzaga from bashers
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 12:13pm





 
'Sheâ€™s born for this': Alex Gonzaga defends Toni Gonzaga from bashers
Celebrity siblings Alex (left) and Toni Gonzaga
Nature's Spring / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Actress Alex Gonzaga gave her reaction and insight on the recent bashing her sister, Toni Gonzaga, received online relating to political leanings.


Alex was featured in the February 19 episode of newswoman Karen Davila’s YouTube Channel, as the two toured the newly rehabilitated Manila Zoo.


The actress spoke up about the bond she has with Toni, noting that her sister has always been “stronger and more independent," and “equipped” to handle bashing.


“Sa family, iba-iba ng political stand but my daddy would always say na you know, ‘Your political stand is your right but mas importante is family than anything, any issue',” she said. “So we support each other, we know our stand.”


“Knowing my sister, I know she’s a strong person and I know na hindi siya dadalhin ni Lord doon nang hindi siya ready. My sister was bashed even before nu'ng bata pa. She was bullied preschool pa lang hanggang sa pag-aartista niya,” she stated. “During that time, I think she was so equipped and so ready for that.”


“Matapang ang ate ko, she’s born for this,” she added. She also noted that whenever she asks her sister through text messages if she's okay, Toni redirects the topic to her son Seve Soriano.


“Ang bond namin (strong) kasi my dad would always tell us, 'Kayo magkakampi, ang kasiraan ng kapatid mo, kasiraan mo rin',” she added. 


“I don't consider my sister as my best friend but I think she considers me as her best friend, pero ako hindi, kasi minsan siya nagiging ate siya e. Minsan may secrets ako, sasabihin ko kapag tapos na,” she said. “She’s a mentor and a mother to me.”


RELATED: 'Magtatampo nyan si Kuya': Celebrities hit Toni Gonzaga


 










 









ALEX GONZAGA
TONI GONZAGA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







James Reid leaves Philippines to pursue career in US







James Reid leaves Philippines to pursue career in US



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


Actor James Reid has left the Philippines to pursue his career in the US.





 


Entertainment
fbtw













'This is me guys': Jake Zyrus shares shirtless photo







'This is me guys': Jake Zyrus shares shirtless photo



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Singer Jake Zyrus shared a shirtless photo of him and became trending on social media.








Entertainment
fbtw













Cuisine inspired by &lsquo;anything that is proudly Filipino&rsquo;







Cuisine inspired by ‘anything that is proudly Filipino’



By Pat-P Daza |
12 hours ago 


Last Feb. 11, I had dinner with my high school barkada, two of them were celebrating their joint birthday. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Sunshine Cruz and daughters make fitness a family affair







Sunshine Cruz and daughters make fitness a family affair



By Nathalie Tomada |
1 day ago 


The family that works out together looks good together. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Xian Lim makes a stand on network loyalty







Xian Lim makes a stand on network loyalty



By MJ Marfori |
2 days ago 


If there’s any celebrity whom you can call a jack-of-all-trades, Xian Lim can definitely be on top of that list. He...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest





 



Erich Gonzales rumored to marry Mateo Lorenzo; shares secrets to beauty inside-out







Erich Gonzales rumored to marry Mateo Lorenzo; shares secrets to beauty inside-out



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 hours ago 


 Actress Erich Gonzales is rumored to tie the knot with non-showbiz boyfriend Mateo Lorenzo.








Entertainment
fbtw











 

'Uncharted' leaps to top of N.America box office







'Uncharted' leaps to top of N.America box office



4 hours ago 


Based on a PlayStation video game and faring better among viewers than critics, "Uncharted" features Holland as a bartender-turned-treasure...








Entertainment
fbtw













Beauty queens want to see more changes in the pageant scene


 




Beauty queens want to see more changes in the pageant scene



By Nathalie Tomada |
12 hours ago 


Beauty queens Rabiya Mateo, MJ Lastimosa and Michelle Dee have welcomed changes happening in the country’s pageant scene,...








Entertainment
fbtw













GMA opens 11th regional station to serve Southern Tagalog







GMA opens 11th regional station to serve Southern Tagalog



By Bot Glorioso |
12 hours ago 


A new chapter in the local news programming of GMA Network begins in Southern Tagalog with the opening of GMA Batangas Station,...








Entertainment
fbtw













The Best Filipino Love Songs of the 21st Century







The Best Filipino Love Songs of the 21st Century



By Baby A. Gil |
1 day ago 


I came up with my own list of The 30 Best Filipino Love Songs of the 21st Century. I was going to have only 20 songs but there...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with