ABS-CBN expresses condolences to Dong Puno's family
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 19, 2022 | 11:06am





 
ABS-CBN expresses condolences to Dong Puno's family
Former Press Secretary Dong Puno
The STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN expressed its condolences to the family of former Press Secretary Dong Puno.


In a statement sent to the media, the Kapamilya network said Dong leveled up the company when he was the senior vice president of the News and Current Affairs division of the network.


"ABS-CBN expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Atty. Ricardo 'Dong' Puno Jr., who steered the company’s news division to great heights during his tenure as senior vice president of ABS-CBN News & Current Affairs in the 1990s," it said. 


"With his sharp mind and eloquence, Dong tackled and addressed national issues in a way that viewers could easily understand and connect with for many years, as host of programs such as the iconic 'Dong Puno Live,'" it added.


ABS-CBN also said that Dong was a true leader who inspired the newsroom.


"Fondly called 'RVP' in the newsroom, he was a mentor who brought out the best in our journalists, and a leader who inspired the news team to produce relevant and relatable programs while remaining focused and passionate about our service to the Filipino people," it said.


"His legacy will continue through our works and our mission. Paalam, Kapamilya Dong!" it added.


Dong died on Tuesday, February 15, “due to a lingering illness,” according to his sons Ricky and Donnie. He was 76.


 










 









