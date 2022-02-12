'Very unhealthy': Angelina Cruz on cancel culture

MANILA, Philippines — Singer and actress Angelina Cruz shared how she feels about cancel culture which is becoming a trend in social media after disagreement over a certain issue or personality.

During the virtual press conference of her new single “Ayoko Lang” under Universal Records, the daughter of Cesar Montano and Sunshine Cruz said she’s not in favor of the cancel culture.

“Canceling people feel like there's no room for educating them and there's no room for them to grow and to learn from their past mistakes,” Angelina said.

“So I feel like it's very unhealthy and I feel like the healthy way is to maybe educate them, to gently educate them and do respectfully correct them without completely canceling them because that doesn't give them any room for them to grow,” she added.

Angelina’s latest release “Ayoko Lang” is all about that empty feeling, those seemingly endless nights of sadness after a bad breakup. The standout ballad easily captivates in its warm string melody and vulnerable lyrics carefully sung by Angelina and was produced by a Canada-based musician.

Speaking of captivating strings, the guitar player for this track is the ever-talented Filipino-Canadian Ricky Tillo, who rose to fame as the tour guitarist of Lady Gaga.

Since her standout music scene debut in 2017 with her version of “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” Angelina Cruz has been so passionate to capture her listeners’ hearts with her soulful vocals. Her stripped-back cover of “Hanggang Kailan” by Orange & Lemons back in 2018 became a standout hit, now with over 10 million streams on Spotify and counting.