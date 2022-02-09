Julia Barretto, GF of Gerald accused of 'ghosting,' admits afraid of ghosts

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto admitted that she’s afraid of ghosts, as she shared her fears while filming her upcoming horror movie “Bahay na Pula.”

In the movie’s virtual press conference on Tuesday, Julia recalled a scenario where her aunt Claudine's hair went up due to a real-life ghost experience while making a horror movie.

“Those are the two I feared most coming into the set. 'Yun din ang sinabi ko kay direk. ‘Direk, takot ako baka may sumunod sa akin after o may magparamdam sa set',” Julia said.

“Kasi I remember when my tita did a thriller suspense horror ata, I think it was caught on camera na may nangyari sa kanya sa take. So ever since natakot na ko sa horror no'n,” she added.

Julia, however, decided to be part of the movie because she loves the story.

“But I really wanted to do the project e so I went on with it. Ang promise naman ni direk, hindi naman siya gano'n ka-scary like you’re watching the film and it’s true enough. I always had a rosary with me so ayon na lang ang pinanghawakan ko noon,” she said.

VIVA Films let all hell break loose in this newest horror film “Bahay na Pula,” directed by award-winning director Brillante Mendoza. The movie stars Xian Lim, Marco Gumabao and Julia Barretto.

The movie is about newlyweds Jane (Julia) and Marco (Xian), who travel to Mindoro to sell the ancestral house that Jane inherits from her grandmother. The caretaker gives them a tour around the property, but Jane suddenly feels strange upon reaching the basement. That night, the couple make love to one another when suddenly, Jane notices that someone seems to be peeping at them.

The next day, Jane and Marco were informed that the buyer of the property backs out, because the Municipal Council passes a resolution starting the process of declaring the ancestral house as a National Historic Site. Jane tries to talk to the Municipal Mayor to convince him to veto the council resolution. But to her surprise, her ex-boyfriend Anton (Marco), now the Mayor’s secretary, faces her. While they lobby together to reverse the council’s resolution, old flames start to rekindle. At the same time, evil is about to be born as Jane experiences horrifying events inside the ancestral house that lead to her tummy growing bigger and faster by the day, as if she was pregnant.

The film will start streaming on February 25 on VIVAMAX Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Macao, Vietnam, Brunei, Maldives, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Europe, Canada and USA.

