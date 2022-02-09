

















































 












^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Julia Barretto, GF of Gerald accused of 'ghosting,' admits afraid of ghosts
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 9, 2022 | 4:04pm



 

 
Julia Barretto, GF of Gerald accused of 'ghosting,' admits afraid of ghosts
Julia Barretto together with boyfriend Gerald Anderson
Julia Barretto via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto admitted that she’s afraid of ghosts, as she shared her fears while filming her upcoming horror movie “Bahay na Pula.”


In the movie’s virtual press conference on Tuesday, Julia recalled a scenario where her aunt Claudine's hair went up due to a real-life ghost experience while making a horror movie. 


“Those are the two I feared most coming into the set. 'Yun din ang sinabi ko kay direk. ‘Direk, takot ako baka may sumunod sa akin after o may magparamdam sa set',” Julia said. 


“Kasi I remember when my tita did a thriller suspense horror ata, I think it was caught on camera na may nangyari sa kanya sa take. So ever since natakot na ko sa horror no'n,” she added. 


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)







 


Julia, however, decided to be part of the movie because she loves the story.  


“But I really wanted to do the project e so I went on with it. Ang promise naman ni direk, hindi naman siya gano'n ka-scary like you’re watching the film and it’s true enough. I always had a rosary with me so ayon na lang ang pinanghawakan ko noon,” she said. 


VIVA Films let all hell break loose in this newest horror film “Bahay na Pula,” directed by award-winning director Brillante Mendoza. The movie stars Xian Lim, Marco Gumabao and Julia Barretto.


The movie is about newlyweds Jane (Julia) and Marco (Xian), who travel to Mindoro to sell the ancestral house that Jane inherits from her grandmother. The caretaker gives them a tour around the property, but Jane suddenly feels strange upon reaching the basement. That night, the couple make love to one another when suddenly, Jane notices that someone seems to be peeping at them. 


The next day, Jane and Marco were informed that the buyer of the property backs out, because the Municipal Council passes a resolution starting the process of declaring the ancestral house as a National Historic Site. Jane tries to talk to the Municipal Mayor to convince him to veto the council resolution. But to her surprise, her ex-boyfriend Anton (Marco), now the Mayor’s secretary, faces her. While they lobby together to reverse the council’s resolution, old flames start to rekindle. At the same time, evil is about to be born as Jane experiences horrifying events inside the ancestral house that lead to her tummy growing bigger and faster by the day, as if she was pregnant. 


The film will start streaming on February 25 on VIVAMAX Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Macao, Vietnam, Brunei, Maldives, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, Europe, Canada and USA.


As Vivamax celebrates its first anniversary on January 29, 2022, the no.1 Pinoy streaming platform continues to reach milestone after milestone, setting a gold standard for the growth of digital entertainment in the Philippines. In 2021, Vivamax racked up a total of 14 million views on the platform on the strength of a veritable treasure trove of Viva library titles of both local and Korean movies as well as a formidable line up of Hollywood blockbusters added regularly, and the premiering of one new Vivamax Exclusive every week. This aggressive strategy has resulted in 2.5 million users registering on Vivamax as of Q1 2022. 


RELATED: Gerald Anderson gifts Julia Barretto her first Rolex


 










 









GERALD ANDERSON AND JULIA BARRETTO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Valentine's 2022: Rico Blanco shares what made him fall in love with Maris Racal







Valentine's 2022: Rico Blanco shares what made him fall in love with Maris Racal



By Marane A. Plaza |
7 hours ago 


Musician Rico Blanco opened up about what made him fall in love with girlfriend Maris Racal.








Entertainment
fbtw













GMA confirms Willie Revillame's departure; Willie spotted with Manny V







GMA confirms Willie Revillame's departure; Willie spotted with Manny V



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 days ago 


TV show host Willie Revillame is leaving GMA Network as his contract is set to end on the 15th of February, GMA...








Entertainment
fbtw













Bea Alonzo reveals contracting COVID-19, encourages followers to get booster shot







Bea Alonzo reveals contracting COVID-19, encourages followers to get booster shot



By Jan Milo Severo |
6 hours ago 


Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, recalling difficulty in brea...








Entertainment
fbtw













Miss Supranational still with Miss World PH, new Binibining Pilipinas pageant season opens







Miss Supranational still with Miss World PH, new Binibining Pilipinas pageant season opens



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
2 days ago 


The opening of the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant will be a grand Flores de Mayo parade around Araneta City in May. This...








Entertainment
fbtw













LIST: Oscars 2022 nominees in main categories







LIST: Oscars 2022 nominees in main categories



9 hours ago 


Here are the nominees in key categories for the 94th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Los Angeles on...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Gary Valenciano reveals it is his first time to vote ever this coming May







Gary Valenciano reveals it is his first time to vote ever this coming May



By Jan Milo Severo |
41 minutes ago 


Kapamilya star Gary Valenciano revealed that the upcoming national elections 2022 will be his first time to vote ever.








Entertainment
fbtw













Toni Gonzaga confirms leaving 'Pinoy Big Brother'







Toni Gonzaga confirms leaving 'Pinoy Big Brother'



 By Jan Milo Severo |
2 hours ago 


Kapamilya host Toni Gonzaga confirmed that she will step down as the main host of the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big...








Entertainment
fbtw













One proud momma: Marian Rivera shares Zia&rsquo;s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition




 Sponsored 






One proud momma: Marian Rivera shares Zia’s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition



By Euden Valdez |
3 hours ago 


With todo-protection, Marian River-Dantes is proud and happy to share Zia’s milestones and signs of good nutrition....








Entertainment
fbtw













Bianca Umali shares peek at lead role in upcoming HBO series 'Halfworlds' season 3







Bianca Umali shares peek at lead role in upcoming HBO series 'Halfworlds' season 3



 By Marane A. Plaza |
5 hours ago 


Kapuso star Bianca Umali shared a glimpse of what's behind the scenes of HBO Asia's upcoming "Halfworlds" season 3, where...








Entertainment
fbtw













'All of Us are Dead': Most favorite, least favorite characters







'All of Us are Dead': Most favorite, least favorite characters



By Kathleen A. Llemit |
 6 hours ago 


By no means definitive, these are the characters who stood out in the Netflix K-Zombie series-- as people either loved...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with