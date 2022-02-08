

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Miss World launches fast-track challenge for top 40 finalists
 


Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
February 8, 2022 | 11:33am





 
Miss World launches fast-track challenge for top 40 finalists
Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez
Miss World Philippines via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Over the weekend, the Miss World organization posted a digital media challenge as a fast track event for its Top 40 semifinalists.


It was a special website promotion of the candidate's individual experience at Miss World through each one's page. The links to the individual web page of each of the Top 40 delegates can be reached and perused via missworld.com.



The judges will consider the originality, quality and frequency of the posts, as well as its content, design, style of the web page, and the overall campaign to promote the new Miss World site through all the media and social media channels. The overall winner will advance to the Top 12.


Julia Morley and the Miss World team took to social media to thank all of the contestants from the 97 countries that have contributed so much to the year's event.


"We are sad that you cannot all return for the finals. But we really hope that every country will join with us online on March 16," the statement read.


Miss World-Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is currently polishing her pageant skills before leaving early next month for San Juan. She is inviting Filipino fans and supporters to like and share her profile on the missworld.com page. She's optimistic to win this new fast track challenge.


All 97 Miss World candidates will be featured in the broadcast of the 70th Miss World finals, which will air on March 16 live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot. A day after the coronation rites, there will be a Beauty with a Purpose (BWAP) event before the semifinalists all return home the following day.


The Miss World 2021 coronation night will be beamed live simulcast to a nationwide audience on March 17 (Philippine time). Stay tuned for broadcast bulletins on the time and local channel that will air the event.


 










 









MISS WORLD CROWN
TRACY MAUREEN PEREZ

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







GMA confirms Willie Revillame's departure; Willie spotted with Manny V







GMA confirms Willie Revillame's departure; Willie spotted with Manny V



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


TV show host Willie Revillame is leaving GMA Network as his contract is set to end on the 15th of February, GMA...








Entertainment
fbtw













Miss Supranational still with Miss World PH, new Binibining Pilipinas pageant season opens 







Miss Supranational still with Miss World PH, new Binibining Pilipinas pageant season opens



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
1 day ago 


The opening of the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant will be a grand Flores de Mayo parade around Araneta City in May. This...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Never guaranteed': Diego Loyzaga says about love amid breakup with Barbie Imperial







'Never guaranteed': Diego Loyzaga says about love amid breakup with Barbie Imperial



By Marane A. Plaza |
4 hours ago 


Actor Diego Loyzaga shared what he learned from playing the male lead character in the new Vivamax movie "The Wife."&nbs...








Entertainment
fbtw













KD Estrada gets honest about mental health







KD Estrada gets honest about mental health



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
14 hours ago 


The rising young actor-singer bravely opens up about dealing with depression and anxiety. ‘It’s so hard when you...








Entertainment
fbtw













Dimples Romana builds a school for acting







Dimples Romana builds a school for acting



By Boy Abunda |
14 hours ago 


“Hello, everybody! I am Dimples Romana and just like you, I am a storyteller.”








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Neri Miranda gifts Chito Miranda a yacht for his birthday







Neri Miranda gifts Chito Miranda a yacht for his birthday



By Jan Milo Severo |
40 minutes ago 


Actress and entrepreneur Neri Miranda surprised her husband Chito Miranda by gifting him a yacht on his birthday. 








Entertainment
fbtw













'Crazy Rich Asians'&nbsp;star Awkwafina addresses criticisms over 'blaccent'







'Crazy Rich Asians' star Awkwafina addresses criticisms over 'blaccent'



By Marane A. Plaza |
45 minutes ago 


After years of pushback about her using a “blaccent" or Black accent, "Crazy Rich Asians" star Nora Lum,...







 
Entertainment
fbtw













WATCH: 'Inventing Anna' exposes real-life fake heiress Anna Delvey







WATCH: 'Inventing Anna' exposes real-life fake heiress Anna Delvey



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 hour ago 


“Inventing Anna” is a Netflix miniseries that charts the rise and fall of fake German heiress and legendary con...








Entertainment
fbtw













'World of the Married' star Han So Hee co-creates new cosmetics line







'World of the Married' star Han So Hee co-creates new cosmetics line



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 hours ago 


Han So Hee, star of hit shows "The World of the Married", "Nevertheless" and "My Name", is the new face of BYS Cosmetics...








Entertainment
fbtw













Maris Racal, Carlo Aquino star in ABS-CBN's first ever YouTube series







Maris Racal, Carlo Aquino star in ABS-CBN's first ever YouTube series



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 hours ago 


"How to Move On in 30 Days" marks a milestone in the Philippines as leading content provider ABS-CBN announced its partnership...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with