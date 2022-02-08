Miss World launches fast-track challenge for top 40 finalists

MANILA, Philippines — Over the weekend, the Miss World organization posted a digital media challenge as a fast track event for its Top 40 semifinalists.

It was a special website promotion of the candidate's individual experience at Miss World through each one's page. The links to the individual web page of each of the Top 40 delegates can be reached and perused via missworld.com.

The judges will consider the originality, quality and frequency of the posts, as well as its content, design, style of the web page, and the overall campaign to promote the new Miss World site through all the media and social media channels. The overall winner will advance to the Top 12.

Julia Morley and the Miss World team took to social media to thank all of the contestants from the 97 countries that have contributed so much to the year's event.

"We are sad that you cannot all return for the finals. But we really hope that every country will join with us online on March 16," the statement read.

Miss World-Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is currently polishing her pageant skills before leaving early next month for San Juan. She is inviting Filipino fans and supporters to like and share her profile on the missworld.com page. She's optimistic to win this new fast track challenge.

All 97 Miss World candidates will be featured in the broadcast of the 70th Miss World finals, which will air on March 16 live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot. A day after the coronation rites, there will be a Beauty with a Purpose (BWAP) event before the semifinalists all return home the following day.

The Miss World 2021 coronation night will be beamed live simulcast to a nationwide audience on March 17 (Philippine time). Stay tuned for broadcast bulletins on the time and local channel that will air the event.