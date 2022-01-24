Prima Donnas teen stars to show maturity in Book 2

Jillian Ward, Sofia Pablo, Althea Ablan and Elijah Alejo bloom into young ladies in Prima Donnas Book 2, the GMA 7 afternoon prime series that begins airing new episodes today, Jan. 24. Allen Ansay, Bruce Roeland, Vince Crisostomo and Will Ashley portray the young leading men to the female teen stars.

Jillian Ward was only 14 years old when she began portraying her character Donna Marie in the GMA 7 drama series Prima Donnas.

Now a month shy from turning 17, Jillian has admitted to have learned more from her character the value of hard work and perseverance, especially in terms of her acting career.

“Si Marie po kasi is extremely grateful sa lahat and very hard working, parehong good traits that I learned more from portraying her, plus showing her love for siblings,” she told The STAR during the virtual conference held recently.

Jillian initially appeared in a commercial before she began stealing televiewers’ hearts via Trudis Liit, GMA 7’s remake of the 1963 classic film of the same title. Her acting career was put on hold when she reached the awkward stage.

“Wala naman po akong naging thoughts of quitting dahil para sa ‘kin po buhay ko na ‘yung umarte. Since four or five years old ako, ito na po ‘yung ginagawa ko. During the awkward stage, I stopped appearing on TV because GMA found it hard to give me a role fitting for my age dahil hindi po ako mukhang dalaga at hindi rin po mukhang bata that time. So, I patiently waited for my time to go back (on screen). And I guess this is what God wants me to do and GMA truly loves me, sobrang buo po yung tiwala ko sa kanila.”

Jillian and her co-lead stars Althea Ablan and Sofia Pablo are now blooming into fine young ladies who are ready to show some maturity in their characters as Donna Marie, Donna Belle and Donna Lyn, respectively, in Prima Donnas Book 2 that is set to premiere today, Jan. 24, on the network’s Afternoon Prime block.

“For me, everything feels natural to grow and become mature but I think I’ve become a perfectionist which is a blessing and a curse kasi gusto ko po lahat maayos at maganda ‘yung work ko,” Jillian remarked.

The pressure of taking on more serious acting is felt but Jillian stressed it signifies the network’s trust in their craft. “Dahil mas may laman na yung characters na binibigay sa amin gaya kay Donna Marie, may mas pinagdadaanan na po s’ya. But it’s a happy feeling that GMA gives us opportunities to show our acting skills.”

Althea agreed with Jillian that the pressure comes from the fact that they are now entering into the so-called age of maturity, “so we are expected to give more in terms of acting. We must act like a young lady. Kahit po yung iba nagugulat (dahil) ang bilis naming mag-dalaga pero sa parents ko, pa-baby pa ko (laughs).”

Sofia, on the other hand, is glad that people are beginning to see them “maturing.” “It only means that we’re able to prove our acting talent because they trusted us to lead Prima Donnas. That’s why I always remind myself to do my best all the time.”

Elijah Alejo, who portrays Brianna and the most-hated young character by televiewers in the first season, promises to give a new approach to her role. “Basta ang masasabi ko lang this season, mas may hugot at mas may lalim pa po si Brianna. Mas maiintindihan na po s’ya ng mga tao,” she said.

Nevertheless, Jillian, Sofia, Althea and the rest of the teen cast members don’t feel that they’re being forced to grow up and mature in the show’s second season.

“I’m glad that GMA gave me the opportunity to work with actors my age because acting alongside them lessens the pressure of, ‘yung pag-dadalaga po namin nakakatuwa po na kinonsider nila ‘yun kaya naging easy po ang lahat,” declared Jillian.

Sofia believed their working relationship also improved. “In real life po kasi, we have different groups of friends and as sisters on-cam, naging mas close na rin po kami, especially we’re together in lock-in taping for three straight months.”

Althea said she’s grateful to GMA for giving them their biggest acting break “at sabay-sabay kami nag-gro-grow, nag-dadalaga na kami ngayon.”

Thus, expect teen romance to be part of the episodes in the new season with the entrance of Will Ashley, Vince Crisostomo, Allen Michael Ansay and Bruce Roeland into the picture.

Jillian admitted it’s her first time to have a love team. “We really have to make a lot of adjustments in this new chapter, especially for me because I’ve been doing ‘baby’ roles tapos ngayon magkaka-loveteam at love triangle pa po so medyo kinakabahan din po ako. Sana magustuhan po ng mga tao,” said Jillian whose character will become close to Will’s Nolan and Vince’s Cedrick.

Sofia said, “Masaya po na may ka-loveteam kasi parang meron taong laging nandyan para sa ‘yo like Allen who is so caring and we truly get along fine.”

Althea finds working with Bruce “so fun because this is our second time to be together. He’s very kind and caring even outside work.”

Asked if there is a teen romance brewing off-cam, Jillian quipped, “Bawal po, mamamalo po si direk Gina (Alajar).”

Bot Glorioso

