Tracy Maureen Perez makes it to Miss World 2021's Top 15 shortlist

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World has named its semi-finalists, including the Philippines’ Tracy Maureen Perez, ahead of the pageant’s rescheduled coronation night in March.

Perez was among the 15 “fast track winners” of pre-pageant challenges listed among the Miss World 2021 Top 40 finalists on Friday.

Only the Top 40 candidates will return to Puerto Rico. The 25 remaining candidates will be announced over the weekend.

Evaluation was done throughout the previous month, including in-person impressions, dress rehearsal, head-to-head and beauty with a purpose videos. Of the 40 semifinalists, 15 are the winners of the fast track challenges, which have already been announced. The other 25 were already chosen by the jury.

The 15 semi-finalists already selected for the final night, in alphabetical order, are:

Palesa Molefe, Botswana

Audrey Monkam, Cameroon

Olivia Have, Cote D'Ivoire

Rehema Muthamia, England

Manasa Varanasi, India

Sharon Obara, Kenya

Karolina Vidales, Mexico

Burte-Ujin Anu, Mongolia

Namrata Shrestha, Nepal

Sherrynnis Palacios, Nicaragua

Bethania Borba, Paraguay

Tracy Maureen Perez, Philippines

Shudufhadzo Musida, South Africa

Shree Saini, United States of America

Alejandra Conde, Venezuela

The final.phase of the Miss World 2021 selection will take place on March 13 to 16, and a new winner will be crowned by outgoing queen Toni-Ann Singh.

"The Miss World pageant 'lose millions,' due to COVID-19 cancellations. They lost millions in set cost to produce the show. We hear the production cost is around $5 million," reported Page Six news outlet on its website.

Miss World, which judges contestants on their philanthropic work and not how they look in a swimsuit, will crown its new winner on March 16, 2022 at the Coliseum Jose Agrelot in Puerto Rico. This is exactly 90 days after the original date, December 16, was extended.

The 70th Miss World edition will simulcast live through the CNN Philippines network on March 17.