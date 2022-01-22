Belle Mariano set to star in her first digital concerrt

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya young star Belle Mariano is set to illuminate the new year with her vibrant performances as she headlines her first-ever digital concert “Daylight” on January 29 via KTX.ph and TFC IPTV.

“Daylight: The Concert,” presented by ABS-CBN Events and Star Pop, is set to make Belle’s star shine even brighter as she exhibits her talent in performing following the release of her highly-successful debut album last year.

“Grabe po, as in hindi pa rin ako makapaniwala, everyday I'm just grateful. Despite the anxiety because I'll be performing, it's more of excitement kasi magagawa ko na 'yung pinapangarap ko,” Belle said in the recent virtual press conference of her concert.

Directed by Alco Guerrero under the music direction of Iean Iñigo, the virtual offering promises to be a light and intimate affair for audiences worldwide.

“I want everyone to connect so kahit virtually lang, gusto ko na ma-feel nila 'yung ambiance, na despite all these rains happening in our lives, we still have to see daylight,” Belle said.

She also teased the fresh arrangements of the songs that she will perform during the concert.

“Meron akong different takes, hindi siya ‘yung usual na naririnig natin. Babaliin namin so I'm really excited and sana magustuhan ng mga manonood,” she said.

Aside from her solo performances, viewers can look forward to Belle’s must-see collaborations with her guests—who include fellow ABS-CBN artists Trisha Denise, SAB and Jayda, who all composed songs for her album.

Belle will also perform alongside Kyle Echarri, OPM band Ben&Ben and her on-screen partner Donny Pangilinan, with whom she will reunite in the upcoming second season of “He’s Into Her."