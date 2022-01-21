

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Andrew Garfield admits lying to ex Emma Stone about 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' cameo
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 4:02pm





 
Andrew Garfield admits lying to ex Emma Stone about 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' cameo
Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone
Marvel Studios
 


MANILA, Philippines — Andrew Garfield's cameo in the hit movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was so confidential, he even had to lie to former co-star and ex-girlfriend Emma Stone about it.


Garfield revealed on this week’s episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that protecting his return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” meant he had to keep it under wraps even to Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in the Marc Webb-directed “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”


Andrew shared, “Emma [Stone] kept on texting and she was like, ‘Are you in this new ‘Spider-Man’ film?.' And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about'."


"She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’ And I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know.’ I kept it going even with her. It’s hilarious,” he added.


Garfield said at no point leading up to the film’s release did he tell Stone the truth, adding, “And then she saw it. She was like, ‘You’re a jerk.’ I didn’t want to tell anyone. I took it super seriously. I told no one.”


Garfield and Stone were a couple from 2011 to 2015, and have remained friends since their split.


About reprising the "Spider-Man" role, Garfield also told Variety recently, “I wasn’t expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker. I felt very excited to just to be a fan again. But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable. It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual — trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough.”


RELATED: 'I worked so hard to keep it secret': Andrew Garfield on 'Spider-man: No Way Home' casting


 










 









SPIDER-MAN

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ryza Cenon, Kim Atienza offer to bail out Lolo Narding arrested for allegedly stealing mangoes 
play









Ryza Cenon, Kim Atienza offer to bail out Lolo Narding arrested for allegedly stealing mangoes



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Actress Ryza Cenon offered to pay the 6,000-peso bail of 80-year-old man Lolo Narding Floro, who had gone viral on social...








Entertainment
fbtw













Why Eat Bulaga remains noontime &lsquo;entertainment staple&rsquo; after 42 years







Why Eat Bulaga remains noontime ‘entertainment staple’ after 42 years

 

By Jerry Donato |
1 day ago 


Like one’s comfort food, Eat Bulaga remains a noontime “entertainment staple” among Filipinos, mula Aparri...








Entertainment
fbtw













McCoy de Leon to return to 'Ang Probinsyano'?; Elisse Joson on McCoy as 'rebound' 
play






 Exclusive 





 
McCoy de Leon to return to 'Ang Probinsyano'?; Elisse Joson on McCoy as 'rebound'



By Jan Milo Severo |
5 hours ago 


Kapamilya actress Elisse Joson answered the question of partner McCoy de Leon, who asked her if they began their relationship...








Entertainment
fbtw













Nadine Lustre now literally a girl with the dragon tattoo







Nadine Lustre now literally a girl with the dragon tattoo



By Marane A. Plaza |
3 hours ago 


Nadine Lustre got herself her biggest tattoo yet: a fierce dragon design on her shoulder with a tail extending down her...








Entertainment
fbtw













Friend zone no more? Julie Anne San Jose on possible relationship with Rayver Cruz







Friend zone no more? Julie Anne San Jose on possible relationship with Rayver Cruz



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago  


Kapuso star Julie Anne San Jose revealed that she’s open to the possibility of a romantic relationship with her best...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Dexter Doria launches digital show to fight fake news







Dexter Doria launches digital show to fight fake news



By Jan Milo Severo |
53 minutes ago 


Veteran actress Dexter Doria launched her digital show poised to fight fake news. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Kylie Padilla stars as billiards genius in new TV series with Rayver Cruz







Kylie Padilla stars as billiards genius in new TV series with Rayver Cruz



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 hour ago 


Kapuso star Kylie Padilla is poised to take on another unique role in a new GMA series.








Entertainment
fbtw













Pia Guanio, family test positive for COVID-19







Pia Guanio, family test positive for COVID-19



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 hour ago 


TV host Pia Guanio tested positive for COVID-19 along with son Brooklyn, as she shared on Instagram on January 19.








Entertainment
fbtw













Alden Richards pledges concert sales for kids' continuous education amid pandemic







Alden Richards pledges concert sales for kids' continuous education amid pandemic



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 hours ago 


Alden Richards will hold a documentary concert titled "ForwARd: Meet Richard Faulkerson, Jr." to benefit his very own...








Entertainment
fbtw













Tearful Adele pulls plug on Las Vegas show &nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;







Tearful Adele pulls plug on Las Vegas show                                            



4 hours ago 


A tearful Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency Thursday, a day before it was due to begin.








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with