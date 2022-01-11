

















































 
























'It’s really dangerous': Candy Pangilinan tests positive again for COVID-19
 

 
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 11, 2022 | 11:28am





 
'Itâ€™s really dangerous': Candy Pangilinan tests positive again for COVID-19
Actress Candy Pangilinan
Candy Pangilinan via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Candy Pangilinan revealed that she tested positive again for COVID-19. 


In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Candy said she’s already in isolation as her second bout against the dreaded virus is more difficult.  


“Naka-isolate po ako. This is the second time na nagkaroon ako ng COVID-19. The first time was last year, December,” Candy said.


Candy said that she’s hoping that she didn’t transmit the virus to her family members.




“No’ng unang beses po akong magka-COVID, hindi ho sila nahawa at all. Wala po silang symptoms. Pero ngayon ho, hindi ko alam. I’m hoping, praying na sana hindi po sila mahawa,” she said.


She reminded the public to take extra care because COVID-19 is really dangerous. 


“It’s really dangerous and it’s really out there, and you don’t know when you will get it. Akala ko dati na parang sipon. Ngayon po, kung meron kayong sipon, i-assume niyo na po na meron kayong COVID,” she said. 


Candy, however, said that she’s still optimistic and grateful despite her condition. 


“Even though I have COVID right now and it’s the start of the year, believe it or not, I am still very grateful because I am isolated here in the house. I am still very blessed,” she said. —Video from Candy Pangilinan YouTube channel 


