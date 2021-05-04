Candy Pangilinan gets candid about failed marriage

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Candy Pangilinan opened up about her failed marriage to her former husband.

Candy revealed in a Philippine Entertainment Portal interview that she already caught her husband cheating before the marriage but still give him a chance.

“Even before kami kinasal, meron na akong mga nahuli. Pero kasi, 'di ba, 'yung babae, feeling mo people change? Feeling ko a baby will save it — so nabuntis ako — but no. Before I gave birth, nandiyan pa naman siya, pero sinasabi niya sa akin na iiwanan niya ako. At least, nag-aabiso! In-inform niya ako," Candy said.

Candy said that her husband left her a month after she gave birth.

“To make the long story short, I gave birth. After a month I gave birth, hindi na siya umuwi. Nagpaalam naman siya sa akin. Sinabi niya maggo-golf siya. Tapos 'yun, hindi ko na alam kung anong butas ang tinira niya. Hindi na siya umuwi. Baka nakalaban niya si Tiger Woods. Hindi ako na-inform," she said.

The comedian added that she even sought the help of a psychologist because her husband told her that she’s crazy.

"Nagpa-psychologist ako. Kasi, sinasabi ng ex ko before, baliw daw ako. Sabi niya, 'Baliw ka. Kasi pinaghihinalaan mo ako may babae.' Sabi ko, 'So, baliw ako?' Kaya siya umalis dahil baliw ako. Pero feeling ko talaga, meron. So, nagpa-check talaga ako sa doctor kung talagang baliw ako," she said.

"Alam mo 'yung minsan, kasi when you get everything you want, feeling mo kontrolado mo. 'Hindi, kaya ko ito. Para siyang laruan na di ko makuha. 'Tsaka in love ako. Pinakasalan ko. Umabot ako sa, 'Kailangan ko patawarin. Sabi sa Bible, patawarin ko ito'," she added.

But the moment that changed her perspective was when she spoke to her spiritual counselor.

"Sabi ng spiritual counselor ko, 'You know, Candy, ganito lang iyan. Kunwari regaluhan mo ako ng [branded] na shirt. Tapos pagpunta sa bahay ko, nakita mo na 'yung [branded] na shirt na bagong-bagong binigay mo sa akin, ginawa mong basahan,” she said.

"'Sasama ba ang loob mo sa akin?' Sabi ko, 'Opo.' 'Ganun din ang pakiramdam ng Diyos sa iyo kasi ginagawa mong basahan 'yung buhay mo 'tsaka yung dignity mo.' There were so many signs in front of us, pero dahil sa tigas ng ulo, dahil gusto natin, we still continue what we want. Even though God is sending us so many signs. Alam mo na, e. Pero ang tigas ng ulo mo. You don't want to follow God's will," she said.

RELATED: WATCH: How Candy Pangilinan overcomes challenges as single mom of child with special needs