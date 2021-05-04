THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
Candy Pangilinan gets candid about failed marriage
Actress Candy Pangilinan
Candy Pangilinan via Instagram

Candy Pangilinan gets candid about failed marriage

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2021 - 3:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Candy Pangilinan opened up about her failed marriage to her former husband. 

Candy revealed in a Philippine Entertainment Portal interview that she already caught her husband cheating before the marriage but still give him a chance. 

“Even before kami kinasal, meron na akong mga nahuli. Pero kasi, 'di ba, 'yung babae, feeling mo people change? Feeling ko a baby will save it — so nabuntis ako — but no. Before I gave birth, nandiyan pa naman siya, pero sinasabi niya sa akin na iiwanan niya ako. At least, nag-aabiso! In-inform niya ako," Candy said. 

 

 

Candy said that her husband left her a month after she gave birth. 

“To make the long story short, I gave birth. After a month I gave birth, hindi na siya umuwi. Nagpaalam naman siya sa akin. Sinabi niya maggo-golf siya. Tapos 'yun, hindi ko na alam kung anong butas ang tinira niya. Hindi na siya umuwi. Baka nakalaban niya si Tiger Woods. Hindi ako na-inform," she said. 

The comedian added that she even sought the help of a psychologist because her husband told her that she’s crazy. 

"Nagpa-psychologist ako. Kasi, sinasabi ng ex ko before, baliw daw ako. Sabi niya, 'Baliw ka. Kasi pinaghihinalaan mo ako may babae.' Sabi ko, 'So, baliw ako?' Kaya siya umalis dahil baliw ako. Pero feeling ko talaga, meron. So, nagpa-check talaga ako sa doctor kung talagang baliw ako," she said. 

"Alam mo 'yung minsan, kasi when you get everything you want, feeling mo kontrolado mo. 'Hindi, kaya ko ito. Para siyang laruan na di ko makuha. 'Tsaka in love ako. Pinakasalan ko. Umabot ako sa, 'Kailangan ko patawarin. Sabi sa Bible, patawarin ko ito'," she added. 

But the moment that changed her perspective was when she spoke to her spiritual counselor.

"Sabi ng spiritual counselor ko, 'You know, Candy, ganito lang iyan. Kunwari regaluhan mo ako ng [branded] na shirt. Tapos pagpunta sa bahay ko, nakita mo na 'yung [branded] na shirt na bagong-bagong binigay mo sa akin, ginawa mong basahan,” she said. 

"'Sasama ba ang loob mo sa akin?' Sabi ko, 'Opo.' 'Ganun din ang pakiramdam ng Diyos sa iyo kasi ginagawa mong basahan 'yung buhay mo 'tsaka yung dignity mo.' There were so many signs in front of us, pero dahil sa tigas ng ulo, dahil gusto natin, we still continue what we want. Even though God is sending us so many signs. Alam mo na, e. Pero ang tigas ng ulo mo. You don't want to follow God's will," she said. 

RELATED: WATCH: How Candy Pangilinan overcomes challenges as single mom of child with special needs

CANDY PANGILINAN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Canada recommends J&J vaccine for 30 years and over, probing first batch
9 hours ago
Canada recommends J&J vaccine for 30 years and over, probing first batch
9 hours ago
Health Canada in March authorized the jab's use for all adults, but doses have yet to be administered, and authorities are...
Health And Family
fbfb
#Hotmommas: Fitness hacks from Mother&rsquo;s Day 2021 &lsquo;fitspirations&rsquo;
21 hours ago
#Hotmommas: Fitness hacks from Mother’s Day 2021 ‘fitspirations’
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
In time for Mother’s Day 2021 on May 9, the following celebrity moms give a peek into their fitness routines that anyone...
Health And Family
fbfb
Vaccine Nation: The way to safely reunite with loved ones by Christmas
1 day ago
Vaccine Nation: The way to safely reunite with loved ones by Christmas
By Jing Castañeda | 1 day ago
More people will have the chance to restore those integral and meaningful connections that we have all terribly missed. But...
Health And Family
fbfb
Global study reveals workers have high-level clinical depression during COVID-19 pandemic
3 days ago
Global study reveals workers have high-level clinical depression during COVID-19 pandemic
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
A new study by the International SOS Foundation and Affinity Health at Work showed rotational workers in the time of COVID-19...
Health And Family
fbfb
Contagious and concerning: What we know about COVID-19 variants
3 days ago
Contagious and concerning: What we know about COVID-19 variants
By Paul Ricard | 3 days ago
Fast-spreading coronavirus variants have ignited global concern over whether existing vaccines will be able to protect the...
Health And Family
fbfb
Pandemic study reveals singles prefer 'dad bod' over toned body
3 days ago
Pandemic study reveals singles prefer 'dad bod' over toned body
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
A recent survey by dating site Dating.com revealed that nearly 75% of respondents preferred a partner with "dad bod."
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with