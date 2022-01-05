Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano win Best Love Team in Tag Awards Chicago

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano in a scene from teen series "He's Into Her."

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, popularly known as "DonBelle", emerged victorious as 2021 Best Love Team in the recently concluded Tag Awards Chicago.

DonBelle bested the love teams of Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri and Francine Diaz, Mikee Quintos and Kelvin Miranda, and Jak Roberto and Barbie Forteza.

“TAG Awards launched in 2020, with an advocacy to spread positivity and goodwill. Our YouTube channel will highlight the achievement of remarkable individuals, excelling in the field of entertainment, music, social media, and entrepreneurship,” said Elijah Golden, the founder of TAG Media Chicago.

“As a way of giving back to the Pinoy community, we chose to give well deserved recognition to honorable Filipinos these past couple of years, while 2022 will mark the pivot towards tapping the global scene. In the near future, we envision these talented artists walking the red carpet and inspiring the audience of an annual TAG Gala Night here in America,” she added.

Yam Concepcion and Jodi Sta. Maria tied for the Best Actress category, while JM de Guzman bagged the Best Actor trophy.

Andrea Brillantes won the Best Supporting Actress category, while Royce Cabrera and Grae Fernandes were tied for the Best Supporting Actor category.

