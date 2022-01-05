

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano win Best Love Team in Tag Awards Chicago
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 5, 2022 | 4:45pm





 
Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano win Best Love Team in Tag Awards Chicago
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano in a scene from teen series "He's Into Her."
ABS-CBN / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, popularly known as "DonBelle", emerged victorious as 2021 Best Love Team in the recently concluded Tag Awards Chicago. 


DonBelle bested the love teams of Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri and Francine Diaz, Mikee Quintos and Kelvin Miranda, and Jak Roberto and Barbie Forteza.  


“TAG Awards launched in 2020, with an advocacy to spread positivity and goodwill. Our YouTube channel will highlight the achievement of remarkable individuals, excelling in the field of entertainment, music, social media, and entrepreneurship,” said Elijah Golden, the founder of TAG Media Chicago.


“As a way of giving back to the Pinoy community, we chose to give well deserved recognition to honorable Filipinos these past couple of years, while 2022 will mark the pivot towards tapping the global scene. In the near future, we envision these talented artists walking the red carpet and inspiring the audience of an annual TAG Gala Night here in America,” she added. 








Yam Concepcion and Jodi Sta. Maria tied for the Best Actress category, while JM de Guzman bagged the Best Actor trophy. 


Andrea Brillantes won the Best Supporting Actress category, while Royce Cabrera and Grae Fernandes were tied for the Best Supporting Actor category. 


RELATED: 'Sobrang ganda ni Belle': Donny Pangilinan defends Belle Mariano from bashers calling her ugly

 


 










 









BELLE MARIANO
DONNY PANGILINAN

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'Ay salamat naman': Internet users react to 'TV Patrol' return to free TV







'Ay salamat naman': Internet users react to 'TV Patrol' return to free TV



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


After almost two years since it went off-air, ABS-CBN news program “TV Patrol” is now back on free TV through...








Entertainment
fbtw













Paulo Avelino breaks silence over real score with Janine Gutierrez







Paulo Avelino breaks silence over real score with Janine Gutierrez



By Jan Milo Severo |
10 hours ago 


Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino revealed that he is just waiting for Janine Gutierrez to be ready for him to court her.&nb...








Entertainment
fbtw













'I guess this is goodbye': Kris Aquino shows Mel Senen Sarmiento's explanation for breakup







'I guess this is goodbye': Kris Aquino shows Mel Senen Sarmiento's explanation for breakup



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino has confirmed her breakup with fiancé Mel Sarmiento.








Entertainment
fbtw













2021: How Team Philippines fared in international pageants







2021: How Team Philippines fared in international pageants



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
8 hours ago 


Last year, 2021, will be remembered as a time when pageants broke through the global pandemic.








Entertainment
fbtw













ABS-CBN respects Julius Babao's alleged move to join wife Christine Bersola in TV5







ABS-CBN respects Julius Babao's alleged move to join wife Christine Bersola in TV5



By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
2 days ago 


Veteran broadcaster Julius Babao tearfully recalled his best years in ABS-CBN in a YouTube vlog titled "My Last Day in...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









'Let It Go': Aiai delas Alas fulfills dream to become Elsa







'Let It Go': Aiai delas Alas fulfills dream to become Elsa



By Jan Milo Severo |
4 hours ago 


Kapuso comedienne Aiai de las Alas turned into “Frozen” character Elsa for her followers. 








Entertainment
fbtw













'Masarap magbunyi kung lahat kayo panalo': Ogie Diaz sad for Enchong Dee's cybercrime case







'Masarap magbunyi kung lahat kayo panalo': Ogie Diaz sad for Enchong Dee's cybercrime case



By Jan Milo Severo |
5 hours ago 


Talent manager Ogie Diaz felt sad for Enchong Dee after the cybercrime case filed by Dumper Partylist Representative Claudine...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Best decision I've ever made': Scottie Thompson on marrying Jinky Serrano







'Best decision I've ever made': Scottie Thompson on marrying Jinky Serrano



By Jan Milo Severo |
5 hours ago 


PBA star Scottie Thompson penned a sweet letter to his wife Jinky Serrano after getting married twice last year. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Jung Woo-sung: From favorite leading man to daring producer behind The Silent Sea







Jung Woo-sung: From favorite leading man to daring producer behind The Silent Sea



By Nathalie Tomada |
19 hours ago 


South Korean star Jung Woo-sung had mixed feelings — happiness, excitement, pressure and a little bit of fear —...








Entertainment
fbtw













Enzo Pineda considers 2021 one of his best years despite pandemic







Enzo Pineda considers 2021 one of his best years despite pandemic



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
19 hours ago 


It was a busy year for Enzo Pineda in 2021 despite the pandemic constraints.








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with