'Sobrang ganda ni Belle': Donny Pangilinan defends Belle Mariano from bashers calling her ugly

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano in a scene from teen series "He's Into Her."

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan reacted to bashers calling his love team partner Belle Mariano ugly.

At the virtual press conference for their upcoming movie “Love is Color Blind” last night, Donny said that Belle is very beautiful.

“First of all, 'yung mga bashers, hindi na namin pinapansin 'yon kasi may mga pinagdadaanan sila. Pero ako magaattest ako na sobrang ganda ni Belle,” he told Philstar.com.



“You know, honestly, I just focused on the good things. She’s so talented and she has upcoming movie coming up. I’m so proud,” he added.

Belle echoed Donny’s sentiments, saying that she hopes that people would be nicer to one another.

“I totally agree. I wish people can be kinder to one another, honestly. Just don’t let them affect you. Focus on the good things. That’s it,” she said.

The much-awaited film debut of the country’s fastest-rising love team of Donny and Belle, Star Cinema’s “Love Is Color Blind,” is set to spread love and kilig this Christmas season as it starts streaming on digital platforms starting December 10 (Friday).

The film is a story about friendship and love and will center on the theme of worthiness in a post-pandemic setting. It will feature two different people, Cara (Belle) and Ino (Donny), who are trying to bring back hues in their colorless world. One wants to be seen, while the other one wants to see clearly.

“Love Is Color Blind” marks the directorial debut of John Leo Garcia who switches roles with his producer this time, Cathy Garcia-Molina.

RELATED: Belle Mariano responds to bashers calling her 'hindi maganda'