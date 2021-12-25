Tom Rodriguez stranded in Cebu during Typhoon Odette

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez revealed that he was stranded in Cebu when Typhoon Odette battered Visayas and Mindanao recently.

In his Instagram account, Tom posted pictures of the aftermath of the typhoon in the province.

“I’m sorry I haven’t been able to reply to everyone, phones are still down and wifi spotty. But I am physically fine,” Tom wrote.

The actor asked everyone to pray and help his kababayans in Cebu.

“Marami sa kanila nawalan ng bahay at walang pagkain at tubig. I am in awe with the Cebuano spirit na nagkaisa lahat kagabi sa hotel to make sure the doors don’t give in para magflood sa loob at magcause ng panic,” he said.

He also asked for donations for all the victims of Odette in the entire country.

“Grateful din na maraming mga kababayan natin dito ang tumutugon sa pangangailangan ng mga kapatid nating nasalanta. Praying for a speedy recovery for Cebu, our fellow Cebuanos at sa lahat ng mga nasalanta ni Odette sa buong Pilipinas,” he said.