Entertainment
                        
Beatrice Luigi Gomez says she didn't expect political question in Miss Universe Q&A
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 15, 2021 | 3:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Beatrice Luigi Gomez says she didn't expect political question in Miss Universe Q&A
US TV host Steve Harvey presents semifinalist Miss Philippines, Beatrice Gomez, during the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. 
AFP / Menahem Kahana
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez revealed that she didn’t expect that the question for her in the 70th Miss Universe was going to be political. 



In an interview on Tuesday, Beatrice said that she had second thought on how she would answer the question. 



"Hindi ko po actually in-expect na ‘yung mapupuntang question sa'kin is political. So nagdadalawang-isip ako how I should answer the question. Inisip ko na lang core values ko, ‘yung paghuhugutan ko ng sagot," Beatrice said. 



She, however, said that she’s confident that she answered the question well. 










"Pero for me, na-deliver ko po ‘yung answer na gusto kong isagot," she said.



Beatrice advanced to the top 5 of the prestigious pageant. She was asked, "Given the ever changing COVID situation, what is your opinion of mandating a universal vaccine passports?”



The beauty queen from Cebu said public health is everyone’s responsibility. 



"I believe that public health is everyone's responsibility and to mandate vaccine inoculation is necessary. And if mandating vaccine passport would help us in regulating and the rollout of vaccine and mitigate the situation of the pandemic today, then I would agree on mandating the necessary passport of that vaccination," she answered. 



RELATED: Analysis: Beatrice Luigi Gomez makes new Miss Universe record for the Philippines

 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

