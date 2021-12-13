FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2021 final Question & Answer segment

The final three Miss Universe contestants (L to R) Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira; Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu; and Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane react during the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu bested 79 other candidates to emerge as the new Miss Universe 2021. She is now the third Miss Universe titleholder from India.

In the final round of the competition, Miss India, Miss South Africa and Miss Paraguay were asked by host Steve Harvey the same question, “What advice would you give young women who are watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?”

Here are their answers:

Miss South Africa Lalela Lali Mswane

"To choose courage over comfort at every opportunity they get. I would like women to know that since the beginning of time, they've had anything--everything, rather--within them to achieve anything they've wanted. It is unfortunately the world that convinced them they do not."

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu

"I think the biggest pressure the youth today is facing is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique and that what makes you beautiful, stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk more important things that's happening worldwide. I think this is what you need to understand. Come out and speak for yourself because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself, and that's why I'm standing here today."

Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira

"I've been through so many situations in my life but I overcome it. So I want all women, all persons watching in this moment to join forces to do what you're meant to do, because you can do it, because no matter the situation, you can overcome it and you'll always be victorious."

