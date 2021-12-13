FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2021 top 5 Q&A portion

The top five Miss Universe contestants (L to R) Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu; Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane; Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira; Miss Colombia, Valeria Ayos; and Miss Philippines, Beatrice Gomez pose on stage during the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe 2021 pageant was held on December 13 at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel.

It began with a preliminary competition and a National Costume contest last December 12.

Philippine bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez entered the Top 5 but failed to be the fifth Filipino to win the prestigious crown after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

Here are the finalists' answers at the question and answer portion:

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu

Judge: "Many people think climate change is a hoax. What would you do to convince them otherwise?"

"Honestly, my heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems and to all irresponsible behavior. And I totally feel that this is the time to take actions and talk less because each action could either kill or save nature. Prevent and protect is better than repent and repair and this is what I'm trying to convince you guys today."

Miss South Africa Lalela Lali Mswane

Judge: "Should tweets and social media comments from a person in their teenage years be held against them years later?"

"I believe that everybody should be held accountable for their actions. And if a person doesn't know how to act on social media, they should be canceled. I believe in cancel culture in the same place, I also believe in redemption culture and hoping that the person has matured and has learned better and done better. I hope that they could do better and be redeemed. So I do believe that they can grow and be allowed to do that."

Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira

Judge: "How can woman best handle body shaming?"

"Our body is our temple. So we must take care of it. Our inner beauty is what really matter. Let's cultivate our inner beauty so it can reflect to our external beauty. Thank you."

Miss Colombia Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa

Judge: "According to Global Citizen, 95% of the world's countries are led by a male head of state. How would the world be different if more women were in charge?"

"Women are leaders by nature. We have the power to raise our voice and make decisions in society as role models make an example but not just with words, (but) with action. That's why women raising her voice as in this platform called Miss Universe. We are taking charge of our lives and deciding what we want to abort to the society in order to make it a better way. So women let's raise our voice and make us a better united universe."

Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez

Judge: "Given the ever changing COVID situation, what is your opinion of mandating a universal vaccine passports?"

"I believe that public health is everyone's responsibility and to mandate vaccine inoculation is necessary. And if mandating vaccine passport would help us in regulating and the rollout of vaccine and mitigate the situation of the pandemic today, then I would agree on mandating the necessary passport of that vaccination."

