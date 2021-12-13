'Everybody seems to be loving Philippines': Beatrice Luigi Gomez enters Top 5 of Miss Universe 2021, full list

Miss Philippines, Beatrice Gomez, presents herself during the evening gown competition of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi has advanced to Top 5 of the 70th edition of Miss Universe, held in Eilat, Israel.

The stunner slayed like a goddess in a bejeweled gold couture by fashion designer Francis Libiran.

The beauty queen shared who her role model is.

"My role model is for women empowerment is my momshe raised me and my sister, she was a single mom. She showed me that the challenges you go through life, you can overcome it as long as you are determined and that you are responsible for your actions."

She also mentioned that she joined the Philippine Navy Reserve Force in the midst of pandemic during the Top 10 segment.

Here are the Top 5:

Miss Universe India Harnaaz Sandhu is an advocate of sustainability and limiting your carbon footprint. Miss Universe South Africa Lalela Lali Mswane is a 24-year-old who’s a talented vocalist and model. Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira is a business owner. Miss Colombia Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa is a 27-year-old model and presenter. Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez is a community development worker and a Philippine Navy Marine Reservist.

RELATED: LIVE updates: Miss Universe 2021