Bretman Rock, Bella Poarch among winners at 2021 Streamys

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American social media personalities Bretman Rock and Bella Poarch were among the recipients of the top honors at the 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards.

Now in its 11th year, the "Streamys" as they are commonly known "honors excellence in online video and the creators behind it."

Bretman Rock's YouTube show "30 Days With: Bretman Rock" won Show of the Year and Unscripted Series, counting him one of the few multi-winners this year.

Omg my YouTube show won 2 STREAMYS ???????? Unscripted series and Show of the year ???? thank you guys so much ! agyaman nak ! mahalo nui…



when I was in that jungle starving, tired and stank I didn’t think any of this was even possible.. honestly it was hard to think about anything???? — BretmanRock’s Year (@bretmanrock) December 12, 2021

Rock was a previous winner of the Lifestyle Subject award in 2019, and last year was nominated for the Fashion and Style Subject award.

Meanwhile fellow Fil-Am Bella Poarch was honored with the Breakout Creator award, which Rock himself was nominated in 2018.

Poarch was also up for Creator of the Year, which went to American YouTuber MrBeast, and the Short Form award for her TikTok content; the award went to fellow TikTok creators the cheeky boyos.

Other big winners include India's Mythpat for the International award, Markiplier and CrankGameplays' "Unus Annus" for the Collaboration award, actor Will Smith for the Crossover award, and YouTuber Valkyrae for the Livestreamer award.