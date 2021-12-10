LIST: Miss Universe 2021 candidates, profiles

From left: Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Miss Universe Philippines 2021; the official pageant logo (top, right); contestants pose for a picture in the waters of the Dead Sea, south of the West Bank city of Jericho, on December 4, 2021 ahead of the 70th Miss Universe event to be held in Israel's Red Sea resort of Eilat on December 12.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2021 will be the 70th edition of the world's most prestigious beauty pageant, to be held on December 12, 2021, in Eilat, Israel.

Andrea Meza of Mexico will crown her successor at the end of the event.

Here is the complete list of the official Miss Universe 2021 candidates:

Miss Universe Albania Ina Dajci is a 27-year-old sustainable architect.

Miss Universe Argentina Maria Julieta Garcia is 22-year-old professional fashion model, a lover of the stage and believer of self-empowerment.

Miss Universe Armenia Nane Avetisyan is a 24-year-old lawyer and philanthropist, and is a charity worker and desires to inspire other young people.

Miss Universe Aruba Thessaly Zimmerman is a 24-year-old model and has two college degrees: international communication and media studies, and music marketing and management.

Miss Universe Australia Daria Varlamova is a 26-year-old psychotherapy MBA student.

Miss Universe Bahamas Chantel O'Brian is a 27-year-old peer mentor.

Miss Universe Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani is a 25-year-old model and fashion design student.

Miss Universe Belgium Kedist Deltour is a 23-year-old model and hairstylist, and is passionate about family and supporting children.

Miss Universe Brazil Teresa Santos is an owner of a sustainable jewelry brand.

Miss Universe Bolivia Nahemi Uequin Antelo is an enthusiastic kickboxer.

Miss Universe British Virgin Islands Xaria Penn is a human services student and volunteer.

Miss Universe Bulgaria Elena Danova is a 21-year-old actress, singer and model.

Miss Universe Cambodia Ngin Marady is a 22-year-old actress and model, and an LGBTQ+ advocate.

Miss Universe Cameroon Akono Minkata is a 27-year-old entrepreneur, who’s also passionate in music as she loves singing and playing guitar and piano.

Miss Universe Canada Tamara Jemuovic is a CEO and entrepreneur.

Miss Universe Cayman Islands Georgina Kerford is a dancer and advocate for the environment.

Miss Universe Chile Antonia Figueroa is an environmental engineer and blackbelt in taekwondo.

Miss Universe China Shiyin Yang studies television and radio production and is a lifelong dancer.



Miss Colombia Valeria Maria Ayos Bossa is a 27-year-old model and presenter.



Miss Universe Costa Rica Valeria Rees is an advocate for eating disorder awareness.



Miss Universe Croatia Ora Ivanisevi is an advocate for sustainability and education.



Miss Universe Curaçao Shariëngela Cijntje is a writer who wants to inspire others, and she has a law degree



Miss Universe Czech Republic Karolina Kokesova is a business owner of a fashion brand and women empowerment advocate.



Miss Universe Denmark Sara Langtved is a passionate about animal rights and advocate for the environment.



Miss Universe Dominican Republic Debbie Jochabed Áflalo Vargas is a 27-year-old actress and model.



Miss Universe Ecuador Susy Sacoto Mendoza: lawyer, medical student and animal lover.



Miss Universe El Salvador Alejandra Gavidia is a LGBTQ+ activist with presidential dreams.

Miss Universe Equatorial Guine Martina Mituy Avomo is a passionate about women empowerment and climate change!

Miss Universe Finland Essi Unkuri is a tech entrepreneur and who also started an organization to assist lonely senior citizens.

Miss Universe France Clémence Botino is a fashion lover and women's health volunteer.

Miss Universe Germany Hannah Seifer is an aspiring journalist and actor.

Miss Universe Ghana Silvia Naa Morkor Commadore is a dancer and wedding planner.

Miss Universe Great Britain Emma Collingridge created #DrawtheLine campaign to alleviate gender-based violence.

Miss Universe Greece Sofia Arapogianni is a 22-year-old model and entrepreneur.

Miss Universe Guatemala Dania Guevara Morfin is a restaurant owner with a focus on fighting against malnutrition in children.

Miss Universe Haiti Pascale Belony is a health education consultant, registered nurse, and ambassador for MamaBaby Haiti, an organization providing prenatal care and resources to women.

Miss Universe Honduras Rose Marian Melendez Lopez is a 27-year-old volleyball player and a model.

Miss Universe Hungary Jazmin Viktoria Elizabeth is a 20-year-old model.

Miss Universe Iceland Elísa Gróa Steinþórsdóttir is an international flight attendant, professional makeup artist and passionate dancer.

Miss Universe India Harnaaz Sandhu is an advocate of sustainability and limiting your carbon footprint.

Miss Universe Ireland Katharine Walker is a 26-year-old pediatric nurse and podcaster.

Miss Universe Italy Caterina Di Fuccia is a primary school teacher and supporter of women who have faced violence

Miss Universe Israel Noa Cochva is an app developer and passionate interior designer.

Miss Universe Jamaica Daena Soares is a lover of science and supporter of women-led organizations

Miss Universe Japan Juri Watanabe is a social entrepreneur and mental health advocate.

Miss Universe Kazakhstan Aziza Tokashova is dedicated to supporting her community through her association.

Miss Universe Kenya Roshanara Ebrahim is a meditation coach and Global Goodwill Ambassador.

Miss Universe Korea Jisu Kim is a vocal singer and musical actress.

Miss Universe Kosovo Shkurtesa Sejdiu is working to open an organization for Women's Rights to help victims of trafficking and other abuses.

Miss Universe Laos Tonkham Phonchanheuang is a 26-year-old model and presenter.

Miss Universe Malta Jade Cini is a primary school teacher.

Miss Universe Mauritius Anne Murielle Ravina is a manager of projects which empower women and support the youth.

Miss Universe Mexico Debora Hallal is the creator of 'One Purpose,' a project that connects marginalized people.

Miss Universe Namibia Chelsi Shikongo is a standup comedian and creator of 'I Can Say No,' which promotes sex education.

Miss Universe Nepal Sujita Basnet is a biodmedical engineering graduate and avid dancer.

Miss Universe Netherlands Julia Sinning is a host of a sexual education program and Make A Wish volunteer.

Miss Universe Nicaragua Allison Wassmer is a 26-year-old entrepreneur.

Miss Universe Nigeria Maristella Chidiogo Okpala is a 26-year-old cabin crew, dental technician, model

Miss Universe Norway Nora Nakken is a media science student and model.

Miss Universe Panama Brenda Smith Lezama is a 27-year-old actress model and an Afro-Latin culture advocate

Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira is an entrepeneur and business owner.

Miss Universe Peru is Yeli Margoth Rivera Kroll, a 27-year-old model and singer.

Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez is a community development worker and a Philippine Navy Marine Reservist.

Miss Universe Poland Agata Wdowiak is a 24-year-old pianist, paramedic and model.

Miss Universe Oricia del Carmen Domínguez Dos Santos is a 27-year-old model, fashion stylist and personal shopper.

Miss Universe Puerto Rico Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez is a model, and the founder of the C.A.R.E. Empowering Program.

Miss Universe Romania Carmina Elena Olimpia Coftas is a 20-year-old model and television and radio producer.

Miss Universe Russia Ralina Arabova is a 22-year-old who simultaneously studies advertising and public relations, as well as law.

Miss Universe Singapore Nandita Banna is a 21-year-old data analyst and model.

Miss Universe South Africa Lalela Lali Mswane is a 24-year-old who’s a talented vocalist and model.

Miss Universe Spain Sarah Loinaz Marjani is a 23-year-old Spanish-Moroccan model.

Miss Universe Sweden Moa Sofie Sandberg is a 25-year-old entrepreneur who founded her business called Holistic Life Way. She is also a model and a passionate traveler.

Miss Universe Thailand Anchilee Scott-Kemmis is a 22-years-old Thai-Australian model with a degree in Sociology.

Miss Universe Turkey Cemrenaz Turhan is a 23-year-old engineering student.

Miss Universe Ukraine Anna Neplyakh is a 27-year-old land management and Cadaster degree holder.

Miss Universe United States Elle Smith is a 23-year-old journalist and model, with a Political Science degree from the Florence University of the Arts in Florence, Italy.

Miss Universe Venezuela Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño is a 24-year-old a journalist, actress and model.

Miss Universe Vietnam Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen is 25 years old. She is the co-founder of the Spread of Love fund and has a degree in Business Administration.

