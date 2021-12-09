Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez ready for Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries; here's how to vote

MANILA, Philippines — Winning as Miss Lazada, among other corporate awards, during the Miss Universe Philippines finals, it was not new for national winner Beatrice Luigi Gomez to shoot a Lazada promotional video. So when she was asked to shoot another Lazada spiel for the ongoing Miss Universe 2021 pre-pageant photo shoot series, it was not surprising that she finished it in one take. It could be second nature to her by now but for Miss Universe Vietnam 2021 Kim Duyen, it was a feat! And she kept praising Bea for it - being the only one of those invited to do the sponsor shoot without a hitch!

Philstar.com learned from Bea's Aces & Queens trainers that she packed three Francis Libiran creations for the pageant that will surely surprise her Filipino fans.

Leading e-commerce shopping destination Lazada is back as the country's official online poll for the duration of the 70th edition competition, running from December 1 through 13. Votes from fans and supporters will give them the chance to meet their favorite candidate, as well as the top 3, finalists, virtually — bringing the pageant closer to home!

"Filipinos share a strong passion for beauty pageants while celebrating the voices of women and we are glad to be able to deliver rich Shoppertainment experience and connect millions of our consumers at home to international events through Lazada's technology, especially in a time where many of us are still unable to attend physical events.

"In continuing our strong partnership with the Miss Universe Organization as the official voting platform of Miss Universe 2021, we look forward to.bringing more excitement and joy to our community this year," intimated Lazada Philippines' chief marketing officer Neil Trinidad.

Pageant fans can watch the National Costume competition and preliminaries on December 11 from 1 to 4 a.m., with replays at 8 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m., on the Lazada Facebook and Twitter pages.

Philippine fans can vote up to five free votes daily for their favorite candidate. They can also vote their favorites to be in the semifinal round (Top 16) multiple times a day within the voting period from December 1 to 13.

Catch the 70th Miss Universe final show on the A2Z Kapamilya channel on December 13 at 8 a.m. Stay tuned for more updates!