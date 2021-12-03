Teacher, environmentalist? Nadine Lustre continues to trailblaze with new life in Siargao

MANILA, Philippines — Despite her effort to be elusive from the prying eyes of the public, the spotlight seems to be following Nadine Lustre wherever she goes and every move she makes.

Recently, the singer-actress reportedly volunteered in Siargao, where she is currently based together with her boyfriend Christopher Bariou, to join fellow actress Andi Eigenmann's environmental protection program and patrol group. She also reportedly joined Andi in a literacy program for children according to sources, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Related: Nadine naging environmentalist na rin, booty pinagpiyestahan ng ‘silya’!

This week, the multi-hyphenate actress-singer made headlines again with the launch of ENTER.AUDIO, which is her new platform to enter the NFT landscape. Lustre has reportedly minted over 1,000 copies of her latest pop-R&B single “Wait For Me” and putting it up for sale for $30.12.

“Wait For Me” is Lustre’s way of letting go of her inhibitions to face her emotions and realizations head-on. This track cuts through the ambiguity and complexities as it directly tackles the real-life experience of separating from a lover while introspecting on what it means to forge her own path. Lustre's new mellow RnB hit was written by American songwriter-singers Bekah Novi, Antonio Cuna, and Dewain Whitmore, who's been credited writing songs for American pop stars like Nick Jonas, Chris Brown, and Kacey Musgraves.

"Wait For Me" has been dubbed as a "closure" for Jadines, die-hard fans of former love team and real-life couple James Reid and Nadine.

With her new venture, Lustre is paving the way for young and emerging Filipino artists to have a wider reach and help them monetize their craft. If you think about it, this could potentially be a lucrative move for the young actress as this is virtually an untapped market.

What is NFT and how can you earn from it?

NFT or non-fungible tokens are digital assets authenticated with unique pieces of code that can be traded like collectibles. These are stored on a blockchain, the distributed ledger system that underlies Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Because of the nature of Blockchain technology, once a token is created, it can no longer be deleted or counterfeited. This makes it useful for artists or musicians to create limited-edition digital creations and trade them over a safe and secure network.

Through ENTER.AUDIO, Lustre hopes to bridge the gap by democratizing the creation of art and music by helping thousands of Filipinos to earn by either investing or putting up their content on the NFT platform. This is especially relevant during a time where people are trying to pick up the pieces and make new revenue streams in a post-pandemic world.