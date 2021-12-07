GMA-7 releases teaser of John Lloyd Cruz sitcom 'Happy ToGetHer'

Actor John Lloyd Cruz in his first GMA-7 sitcom "Happy ToGetHer"

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 released a teaser of actor John Lloyd Cruz's sitcom "Happy ToGetHer," his first Kapuso show.

In the 30-second trailer, John Lloyd was seen greeting his "kapamilya" in the show Carmi Martin and Miles Ocampo.

He was also seen excited in a car repair shop saying he will introduce his girlfriend to his family.

"First time kong magpakilala ng girlfriend sa pamilya kaya medyo kabado," he said in the trailer.

Uploaded on YouTube on December 6, the 30-second teaser has now over 20,000 views.

"The multi-awarded actor John Lloyd Cruz is happy to be back. Catch him in the upcoming sitcom 'Happy ToGetHer,' soon on GMA!" GMA Network described the video.

Fans of the actor commented their excitement on the video.

"Nakakatuwa naman. This reminds me of the days na every night may isang sitcom ang GMA. May this start the trend again!" mycamyx commented.

May kilig pa rin si john loyd sa pag arte. Papanoorin ko to," Heraun commented. —Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

