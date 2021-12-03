John Lloyd Cruz excited for Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards movie; wants to be ‘extra’

MANILA, Philippines — Bea Alonzo hinted that she was supposed to be John Lloyd Cruz’s leading lady in his new GMA sitcom.

During their virtual press conference for their comeback film “One True Pair” last Tuesday, Bea slipped, saying: “Eto (pointing at John Lloyd), mayroon ‘tong ginagawang sitcom. Ikaw nga kaya ‘yun. We were supposed to… ‘Wag na lang."

She was seemingly insinuating that she and John Lloyd were supposed to be together in the sitcom but she cut her statement short.

Instead, Bea shared that her lock-in taping for her first movie with Alden Richards is going to start soon. Bea stars with Alden Richards, Maine Mendoza and Mimiyuuuh in this Lazada Christmas TV commercial.

“I’ll be doing a movie with Alden. In a few days, mag-la-lock-in na kami. I’ll also be doing a soap opera for Channel 7, GMA, in February. So I’m very excited about it,” she said.

John Lloyd butted in, saying that he is excited to see Bea and Alden together and that in fact, he wants to do a cameo in their movie.

Bea welcomed the idea.

“Sabi mo ‘yan ha! Sige! Naka-record ‘to no? Pahingi po ng recording!” Bea jested, making sure to hold on to John Lloyd’s statement that he wants to be an “extra” in her movie with Alden.

According to the pair, about three years ago, they were supposed to do a new movie for Star Cinema.

Exclusively screening on Jollibee YouTube channel, “One True Pair,” Bea and John Lloyd’s reunion movie and first film in almost six years, is a “fun return to classic rom-coms” and nods to iconic ones like “When Harry Met Sally” and “Before Sunrise,” by using only dialogue and a simple venue to induce “kilig,” said the film’s director, JP Habac.

Every time director JP exclaims “Action!,” John Lloyd said he forgets the world and only sees Bea.

Although the movie is fictional, they said they can relate to their characters and were given a chance to raise their comments and feedback on the script.

John Lloyd divulged that Bea, too, has been dabbling in scriptwriting and that he is excited to see the movie script she has been working on.

Bea, in turn, wants to see John Lloyd as a director.

“Wow! Gusto kita ma-direct,” John Lloyd told his love team partner.

“Talaga ba? Takot ako!” Bea giggled.

