
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Ben&Ben explores ‘darker, rock side’ with Zild & Juan Karlos
                        

                           
Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ben&Ben explores â€˜darker, rock sideâ€™ with Zild & Juan Karlos
Ben&Ben members with Zild (rightmost) and juan karlos (second from right) during the filming of the music video for Lunod at the El Deposito water reservoir.
Photos from Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Imagine entering a dark, haunted tunnel and going through a narrow passage. Suffocated, you can feel your heart pounding as you gasp for air due to lack of oxygen.



As you turn around and find your way out, your breathing slowly returns to normal state and you heave a sigh of relief as you see the “light” at the end of the tunnel.



This was how Ben&Ben, Zild and juan karlos (JK) “chronicled the experience of drowning in torrential distress and anxiety” in their latest music video for Lunod, a track about mental health struggles.



“It doesn’t always have to be sink or swim when it comes to mental health,” said Ben&Ben in a media release.



Ben&Ben is composed of Paolo Benjamin Guico, lead vocals, acoustic guitar; Miguel Benjamin Guico, lead vocals, acoustic guitar; Poch Barretto, lead guitar, backing vocals; Jam Villanueva, drums; Agnes Reoma, bass; Pat Lasaten, keyboards; Andrew de Pano, percussion, backing vocals; Toni Muñoz, percussion, vocals; and Keifer Cabugao, violin, vocals.



The cinematic approach in their recently-dropped music video, helmed by filmmaker Jerrold Tarog (Heneral Luna and Sana Dati), is “a visual narrative that pushes the discussion forward with its metaphorical depiction of individuals trying to keep their head above water and find their way out of a dark, harrowing tunnel.”



“The music video is a deeply introspective and symbolic interpretation of the song, which is all tied in together from the concept and writing, down to the location,” explained Paolo. “In the video, the song is narrated as the band, with Zild and JK, moves deeper and deeper into the tunnel slowly—losing breath, then in the latter half taking powerful strides to move out of it. This signals a ‘rebirth’ into a new, more mature version of the self.”



Set against the backdrop of the dark and eerie El Deposito water reservoir in San Juan City, an underground location that held historical significance during the Philippine Revolution, Philippine-American War, and World War II, the location setting added to the heavy, gloomy theme of the song and the video.






There was also a part there where the band members, Zild and JK were submerged in water with flowers on their eyes, a visual analogy which is open for interpretation.



Nonetheless, Lunod, apart from its poetic visuals and words, accompanied by strong vocals and obvious rock elements, is a powerful track that gives you goosebumps.



The manifestation of the rock tune showed the nine-piece collective’s heavy, darker side, which is quite fitting to the message of the song. Not surprising at all, because they have rockers Zild and JK on board.



“I think it’s always been in us to always have that kind of sound (rock),” said Miguel during a digital online media conference. “’Yung work ni Zild and JK, very diverse din yung soundscape. So, I think when it comes to a heavier kind of sound, they have more experience in it than we had. So, they really helped to really bring out that sound. Sobrang na-guide nila kami dun (in that direction).”



The rock sounds in Lunod kind of represent that aggressive, overwhelming feeling when you are drowning in anxiety, furthered Poch. “Parang nasakto din yung direction. Like what Miguel said, nasakto din siya sa kaya ni Zild and JK. Kami rin, like individually sa band, may paths din kami na medyo acquainted sa rock kahit papano.”



“For most of us, it’s more of a passion than it is just familiarity. It just all made sense. Nakakatuwa kasi when you watch the music video, si direk Jerrold sent the edit over, we saw how everything just stitched together. And it kinda pushed towards the message of the song. How chaotic talaga when one is going through that feeling. Sobrang sakto lang ng lahat,” he continued.



This is the first time that Ben&Ben members got out of the Pebble House bubble to shoot in a historical place, revealed Agnes. She likewise hoped that they get to explore more of the “darker, rock side” of the band in the future, and thanked Zild and JK for their input and being the “rock stars” that they are.



The rock piece was penned sometime in April or May this year. The anxiety that Paolo and Miguel experienced when their sibling contracted COVID-19 way back paved the way for Lunod. “Yung feeling ng anxiety na ‘yun, plus yung feeling din na muntikan ka ng malunod kasi nakatira kami dito sa malapit sa dagat. Parang may isang time na muntikan ng mangyari yun last year. So, parang similar yung feelings pala na yun na parang nalulunod ka, minsan mas na-te-tempt ka na sumuko na lang kesa sa magpatuloy,” shared Paolo.



The “skeleton” of the song was already done before they tapped Zild and JK, Paolo shared, “But the first magic happened I think ‘nung nilapatan ni Agnes ng tunog, ng production. And then tinugtog namin as a band, of course. Nadagdagan ‘yun. ‘Yung second na magic was nung pumasok sa studio si Zild and JK (for the recording). Kasi kakaibang gabi talaga ‘yun. ‘Yung nangyari na ‘yun.” And so, the haunting, powerful Lunod was born.



Meanwhile, the indie folk-pop rock band has just bagged four awards at the Awit Awards 2021 ceremony held Monday, including, Record of the Year for Di Ka Sayang; Most Streamed Artist; Best Ballad Recording for Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay; and Best Inspirational Recording for Di Ka Sayang.



(Lunod is out now on all streaming platforms worldwide via Sony Music Philippines. Zild and JK are also set to join Ben&Ben on Kuwaderno: A Ben&Ben Online Concert, happening on Dec. 5, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.)


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BEN&BEN
                                                      JUAN KARLOS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Evicted 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemate Chie Filomeno is new liquor brand calendar girl
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Evicted 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemate Chie Filomeno is new liquor brand calendar girl


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Newly evicted "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate named as Ginebra Calendar Girl 2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IN PHOTOS: Albert Martinez stuns in new shoot at 60
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IN PHOTOS: Albert Martinez stuns in new shoot at 60


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
After signing an endorsement deal with Medic Hair For Men, Martinez is poised to be its very first celebrity ambassador.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe judge? Marian Rivera's cryptic post says she's honored
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe judge? Marian Rivera's cryptic post says she's honored


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the midst of rumors that she will be one of the judges at the upcoming 70th Miss Universe, Kapuso actress Marian Rivera...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hindi pa kayo mag-asawa': Cristy Fermin reminds Barbie Imperial over AJ Raval 'kabit' issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hindi pa kayo mag-asawa': Cristy Fermin reminds Barbie Imperial over AJ Raval 'kabit' issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin reminded Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial that she has no right to call sexy actress...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek&rsquo;s mom on son&rsquo;s marriage to Ellen: &lsquo;My prayers were answered&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek’s mom on son’s marriage to Ellen: ‘My prayers were answered’


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Several showbiz couples have tied the knot lately, such as Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo still feels &lsquo;kilig,&rsquo; &lsquo;kaba&rsquo; even after 20 years with John Lloyd Cruz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo still feels ‘kilig,’ ‘kaba’ even after 20 years with John Lloyd Cruz


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
“May energy that we both share na ‘di ko kayang ma-explain… ‘yun ata ‘yung tinatawag nilang...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Carrot Man&rsquo; takes on acting after viral fame
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Carrot Man’ takes on acting after viral fame


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
 If plans push through, the independent short film Dayas that won for Jeyrick Sigmaton a Best Actor award at the recent International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bb. Pilipinas holds double homecoming celebration for Cindy & Maureen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bb. Pilipinas holds double homecoming celebration for Cindy & Maureen


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc.  recently hosted a homecoming party for Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alden Richards shares inspiration behind charity work
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alden Richards shares inspiration behind charity work


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Time flies. Its moving forward trajectory challenges all to remain unperturbed in fulfilling their dreams and creating new...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe candidate tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe candidate tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe France Clemence Botino revealed that she was tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel to compete...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with