AJ Raval shares cryptic post following Barbie Imperial's 'kabit' statement

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval posted a cryptic meme after Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial called her out for her alleged involvement on the Diego Loyzaga issue.

Controversial social media personality Xian Gaza recently claimed that Diego was visiting AJ in Pampanga while Barbie was waiting for Diego in Manila.

In her Facebook account, AJ posted a meme about a girl saying to stay away from her man.

AJ didn’t caption the post but social media users believed that she was referring to Barbie and Diego.

In a recent interview with Boy Abunda, Barbie recently dared AJ to speak up to clarify the issue.

“Kung wala kang kinalaman, o alam mo naman na hindi ka kabit ni Diego, magsalita ka. For me, bakit parang gusto mo na nangyayari ‘to lahat — na nagka-thing kayo ni Diego? Gusto mo maging kabit? E, hindi ka nga gusto ng boyfriend ko,” Barbie said.

“Sobrang tahimik ako about the issue. Ang dami ko na ring naririnig, pero hindi ko na kinakaya. Alam mo na ganoon ‘yung lumalabas na isyu, bakit hindi na mismo ikaw ang magpatahimik at alam mo naman na hindi ka naman gusto ng boyfriend ko,” she added.

