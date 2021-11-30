
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Gretchen Barretto creates new Instagram account after being hacked
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 30, 2021 | 4:15pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Gretchen Barretto creates new Instagram account after being hacked
Gretchen Barretto wearing a 'bakuna' outfit.
The STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Gretchen Barretto's Instagram account was hacked. 



Followers of the actress were clueless why Gretchen's account is not searchable on the social media site. 



Gretchen's daughter Dominique Cojuangco sought help to retrieve her mom's Instagram account. 



In her Instagram story, Dominique asked the help of tech experts online to get back her mom's account. 



 










 



"Does anyone work for @meta / @Instagram who can help me with my mum's Instagram account? It disappeared. Pls DM me," she said.



For the meantime, Gretchen created a new Instagram account. 



She has new five posts and is following 18 accounts, and is so far being followed by 9,574 people, including fellow stars Neri Miranda and Giselle Sanchez.



